Like clockwork, fall’s arrival always sets a series of events in motion. Think: the aggressive return of pumpkin spice everything, Halloween fever, and, inevitably, the emergence of a new boot craze. Luckily for avid shoppers, this season welcomes not one, but two buzzy boot styles. Plus, a bevy of other stylish footwear worth incorporating into your wardrobes.

First, meet your go-to boots this season. The motorcycle boot, a buckled option with a tough-girl vibe, has already been co-signed by the likes of Dua Lipa and more. Meanwhile, those who want to go the glam route should consider the metallic cowboy boot. Beyoncé rocked the look during her Renaissance World Tour, so, naturally, the shoe is already making its way onto feet everywhere.

Footwear of schoolgirls’ past will also continue to dominate this season, so don’t stow away your Mary Janes and ballet flats just yet. The latter, for example, is coming back in its purest form: leather, with round toes and a prim little bow. Meanwhile, Mary Janes are getting an upgrade this season, with a loafer-T-strap hybrid.

This fall is also going to focus heavily on added accouterments. Bows, studs, and even Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite rosettes will embellish your favorite shoe styles — mules, pumps, boots, and beyond.

All that and more lie ahead for your shopping pleasure. Peruse the 11 buzzy shoe trends that will give your wardrobe the boost it needs.

Prim Bows Karine Heel Avocado Velvet Staud Sizes 35-42 $350 $210 See on Staud Bows dominated Fall 2023 runways. Gucci and Giambattista Valli went the dainty route, while Loewe and Balmain went oversized, tacking massive ones onto their footwear. This chic footwear style is definitely not just for kids.

Crimson Red Vivian Pumps Vagabond Sizes 35-41 $165 See on Vagabond Fall’s neutrals have nothing on this fiery color. Stella McCartney, David Koma, and Marni sent scarlet shoes strutting down the runways, so you’ll definitely be seeing red this season. Rock a head-to-toe ensemble in crimson for a bold look or save the pop of color for your footwear. Might I suggest these burnt-red Mary Janes?

Motorcycle Boots Strong Kurt Geiger Sizes 6-10 $265 $155 See on Kurt Geiger A quick glance at the moto boot’s tough exterior will clue you in on its original aim: protecting bikers. In the fashion world, however, it has found a new sense of purpose. As seen on the runways of Dior, Giambattista Valli, and Max Mara, the boot exudes style, with or without a bike. Consider a multi-buckled pair like Dua Lipa or one with more low-key hardware. This pair from Kurt Geiger has a mix of studs, a metallic ring, and a crystal-laden eagle head for added pizzaz.

Romantic Rosettes Rosie Heels Dolce Vita Sizes 5-11 $150 See on Dolce Vita So far this year, rosettes have already bloomed on dresses, bags, and chokers. This season, they’re blooming on shoes, as well. Whether opting for a few dainty flowers on strappy heels or a lone oversized 3D appliqué on each foot, you can’t go wrong. Oh, BTW, both Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are fans of the trend.

Ballet Flats The Ballet Slip in Black Jamie Haller Sizes 35-41 $425 See on Jamie Haller Balletcore may have entered to the scene over a year ago, but trust me, the ballet flat is still going very, very strong. While it’s had some breezy iterations recently, including the summer-ready mesh style, fall trends will return you to the timeless classic. Simple, elegant, and befitting of the “quiet luxury” aesthetic.

T-Strap Mary Janes Neiva Sky Blue Mary Jane Deadstock Leather Maguire Sizes 35-41 $245 See on Maguire With classes about to start, channel your inner schoolgirl with these loafer-Mary Jane hybrids. The T-strap design (not to mention the chunky sole) sets these babies far apart from the traditionally sweet style.

Black and White Gabine Leather Houndstooth Slingback Pumps - Multi Charles & Keith Sizes 4-11 $86 See on Charles & Keith Two-tone black-and-white shoes are the trippy item you need this fall — just look at the runways of Valentino and Marni. The trendiest way to rock this trend is with strange, almost optical illusion-y patterns, like a bold houndstooth. Happy strutting!

Studded Toga Pulla Studded Ridged Sole Ankle Boots Farfetch Sizes 35-41 $689 $483 See on Farfetch As seen on the runways of A.W.A.K.E. Mode and Lanvin, these studs aren’t the typical spiky hardware usually found on the punk scene. Orb-like hardware (3D or flat discs) and funky-shaped add-ons will punctuate footwear next season, for a more whimsical take on the hardcore look.