Like clockwork, fall’s arrival always sets a series of events in motion. Think: the aggressive return of pumpkin spice everything, Halloween fever, and, inevitably, the emergence of a new boot craze. Luckily for avid shoppers, this season welcomes not one, but two buzzy boot styles. Plus, a bevy of other stylish footwear worth incorporating into your wardrobes.
First, meet your go-to boots this season. The motorcycle boot, a buckled option with a tough-girl vibe, has already been co-signed by the likes of Dua Lipa and more. Meanwhile, those who want to go the glam route should consider the metallic cowboy boot. Beyoncé rocked the look during her Renaissance World Tour, so, naturally, the shoe is already making its way onto feet everywhere.
Footwear of schoolgirls’ past will also continue to dominate this season, so don’t stow away your Mary Janes and ballet flats just yet. The latter, for example, is coming back in its purest form: leather, with round toes and a prim little bow. Meanwhile, Mary Janes are getting an upgrade this season, with a loafer-T-strap hybrid.
This fall is also going to focus heavily on added accouterments. Bows, studs, and even Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite rosettes will embellish your favorite shoe styles — mules, pumps, boots, and beyond.
All that and more lie ahead for your shopping pleasure. Peruse the 11 buzzy shoe trends that will give your wardrobe the boost it needs.