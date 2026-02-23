Even the biggest stiletto loyalist turns to snow boots and more comfy weather-appropriate options the moment winter kicks in. But now with spring finally around the corner, style savants no longer need to encase their feet in bulky footwear. In fact, you better book those pedicure appointments ASAP, because many of spring 2026’s biggest shoe trends will put your toes on full display.

Digits will be flaunted this season, thanks to peep-toe styles that encompass pumps, mules, and other slitted footwear. If you prefer to show off your entire foot, the controversial thong trend, cosigned by Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lawrence, is also set to make its grand return.

If showing off one’s toes is not your thing, they will still inevitably be the focal point of footwear with the rise of sharp, pointed options, including loafers and T-straps, as well as the overall rise of pumps, including square and round fronts.

Of course, some buzzy styles are familiar and are continuations of those that gained traction in recent years. That includes lace-up heels, which have garnered a wider A-list fan base in recent months, including Olivia Rodrigo and Megan Thee Stallion.

Below, you’ll find all of these and more of the hottest shoe trends to add to your rotation this spring.

Spring 2026 Shoe Trends

In decades past, there was only room for one reigning pump shape. And as one took the crown, all other silhouettes became passé. This spring, however, all pump configurations are welcome.

Rounded heels, as seen on Olivia Rodrigo and the Spring/Summer 2026 Chanel runway, will be just as revered as square-toe options, an angular style already cosigned by Dakota Johnson. Of course, the ever-chic pointed-toe style seen on Kylie Jenner in recent months will continue to be popular (but more on that later).

Some people are partial to specific shapes, so if you want to keep a footwear throughline, that’s up to you. But pro tip? Collecting a rotation of patterns keeps your wardrobe fresh.

Paint those digits your favorite shade because toe-baring footwear will be everywhere come spring, if Zoë Kravitz, Selena Gomez, and Christian Dior’s runway have anything to say about it.

Apart from peep-toe pumps — aka the cheugy 2010s relic making a comeback thanks to the likes of Sydney Sweeney and Heidi Klum — other types of slitted shoes are also poised to take the spotlight. From mules that show off your entire pedi to shoes with the tiniest, peekaboo openings, add these babies to your rotation and rock them 10 toes down.

Spring 2026 Shoe Trend: Jennifer Lawrence and Hailey Bieber wearing thong sandals.

Nothing screams spring shoewear more than a thong sandal. Though the controversial trend was previously reserved for the most daring style stars, this year, flip-flops are bound to be a lot more democratic, available in several shapes, colorways, materials, heel heights, and price points. If you need convincing, several designers are in on the trend, including Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, and Mugler.

If you need styling inspo, Jennifer Lawrence elevated hers (yes, it’s possible) with a quiet luxury flair, while Hailey Bieber served effortless, off-duty-model in a black pair with heels. For a more whimsical approach, consider chunky sandals or jelly pairs in pastel hues.

Spring 2026 Shoe Trend: Zendaya and Rihanna wearing pointed heels.

The pointed shoe isn’t going anywhere, but the sharp silhouette is expanding beyond classic pumps (though there’s a brimming selection of those, too). Among the prominent knife-toe styles on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways were loafers at Lanvin, T-straps at Ferragamo, and Mary Janes at Tom Ford.

The pointed style is also still an A-list favorite, beloved by the likes of Zendaya, Rihanna, and virtually every other celeb who’s graced a red carpet.

Spring 2026 Shoe Trend: Kim Kardashian and Megan Thee Stallion wearing lace-up footwear.

The lace-up trend blew up in 2025 and will continue to dominate footwear styles in 2026, as evidenced by Kim Kardashian at her NikeSKIMS Paris pop-up this month. The difference: the corseted style is infiltrating all sorts of shoe categories and hybrids. Olivia Rodrigo, for example, rocked heeled ballerina tie-up pumps, while Megan Thee Stallion wore knee-high sneakerboots. Another hybrid? Gladiator sneakers on the runway of Isabel Marant.

If you want to err more on the side of simplicity — and that’s used loosely — consider a more muted pump or a heeled sandal with a tie-around strap.

Spring 2026 Shoe Trend: Alix Earle and Angel Reese wearing sneakers.

Real fashion girls don’t eschew comfort for style, so sneakers are still trending this spring. Unlike past seasons, however, which were all about reimagining athletic classics, the 2026 editions will be about elevating the humble shoe via bold colors and luxe materials.

The options are plenty, of course. Buttery soft leathers, corduroys, croc-embossed suede, and shiny satins are among some of the styles cosigned by designers (Dries Van Noten, Celine, and Prada), as well as stylish celebs (Emily Ratajkowski, Angel Reese, and Alix Earle). Dress them down with a comfy sweat set à la Reese, or go for a snazzy pairing like a pantsuit or sheer ensemble. Whichever route you go, your feet will love this one.