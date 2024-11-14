Kendall Jenner’s campaigns are the gifts that keep on giving. Two weeks ago, the 818 Tequila founder starred in a Gucci campaign flaunting some of the label’s more iconic wares (think: the 1961 Jackie bag), as well as some new releases bound to be in every influencer’s closets (i.e. the Horsebit Ballet Flats).

As if that wasn’t enough to get fashion girls excited about shopping this season, she dropped another campaign for the brand on Wednesday, Nov. 13, debuting some cool-girl accessories and a potential new it bag.

Kendall’s Bra & Matching Mini

The holiday campaign, aptly titled To The Mountains, features the reality TV star posing against a backdrop of snow-covered alps. Photographed by Anthony Seklaoui, she sat in a bright tangerine chair planted firmly on an immaculate blanket of snow.

Seemingly unbothered by the wintry temps, the supermodel wore a look more befitting sunny summer days. Jenner wore a dazzling crystal-embellished tweed bra as a top that came in a matching set — with an itty-bitty mini skirt.

While rocking bras as tops is one of the supermodel’s favorite style moves, this set was the antithesis of her usual style MO, which favors the quiet luxury aesthetic. Both embroidered wool pieces — which retail for $1,500 and $2,700, respectively — were awash in the Gucci monogram and fell squarely in the logomania wheelhouse.

Peep Her Cool-Girl Accessory

Despite wearing nearly nothing in her snowy locale, she at least remembered to keep her head toasty with a kooky accessory: a chunky cream balaclava. The knitted headpiece rose to popularity last year, especially among style savants.

Naturally, Jenner is on the nose when it comes to trendy pieces. She even coordinated her balaclava to her bag and clutched a limited-edition GG Marmont, a fashion girl fave, in a similar knitted fabrication. Plus, peep the bedazzled hardware. (Both accessories have yet to drop on the site.)

She Carried A Future It Bag

Even those who don’t keep up with the KarJenners know that when one of them wears a piece, it immediately hits style savants’ wish lists. And her second campaign look will likely do just that. In it, she wore jeans paired with a chunky puffer-bomber jacket also blanketed in the iconic double-G logo. It was her bag, however, that was the most eye-catching.

She clutched the GG Emblem Large Shoulder Bag, which boasts the label’s famed monogrammed canvas, with a brown leather trim and strap. It could be yours for the low, low price of $2,490. She even accessorized her accessory — a big trend these days — with a cutesy panda bag charm ($430).

If there’s any interest in shopping her looks and accessories, peruse the gallery below.