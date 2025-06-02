If you’ve been online anytime in the last couple of months, you’ve likely seen the trailer for Materialists, Dakota Johnson’s buzzy upcoming rom-com out on June 13. In it, her character Lucy (a matchmaker) finds herself in the ultimate relationship pickle: does she date her rich new flame (Pedro Pascal) or try to rekindle with her hunky ex-man (Chris Evans). It’s one of the most divisive debates the internet has weighed in on. IRL, however, Johnson knows how to get the best of both worlds, at least sartorially.

Even the most skilled style savants typically have to hone in on a vibe when dressing — low-key or not. Johnson, however, expertly married a casual ’fit with the most luxe accessories when she went on a New York stroll on Saturday, May 30.

Dakota’s Low-Key ’Fit

A few weeks ago, Johnson attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival wearing the most decadent of gowns. Last weekend, however, she traded her floor-length dresses for jeans, aka the epitome of casual. She wore a light-wash pair that hiked up her waist, paired with a deep scoop-neck top. For a streamlined look, she tucked her semi-sheer top into her denims and threw on a suede camel-hued jacket with padded shoulders from Khaite.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired the look with Khaite black pumps and oval sunglasses from Gucci.

Her Jewelry Costs How Much?!

So far, so casual, right? Not quite. The pièce de résistance of the ensemble was her neck candy, a combination of two pieces: the lariat necklace from Ophelia Eve with an emerald slider worth $10K and a diamond-encrusted necklace from Collier De Amis worth $124K, a whopping 10 times more than the other.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Behold, Her $1.2M Necklace

Just a day prior, she frosted herself with even more sparklers to attend a New York party for jewelry brand Roberto Coin, in which she was unveiled as the brand’s latest global ambassador. To let her jewels from the label shine, she wore a simple strapless draped gown from Ferragamo and adorned herself with a head-turning diamond-and-sapphire choker worth over $1.2 million and a massive cocktail ring priced at $25,500.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s nothing casual about those price tags.