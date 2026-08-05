Cozy dressing is way past oversized shirts and worn-in sweats. This summer, comfort is getting a huge glow-up. Instead of keeping luxe pajamas stuck in the bedroom, fashion’s biggest it girls are taking inspo from their sleepwear and wearing their nightgowns in broad daylight.

Of course, wearing lingerie-inspired pieces in public can feel a little intimidating, while tacking on heels to a slinky slip might veer into boudoir territory. To skip the bedroom vibes, Hollywood’s coolest cracked the code for giving the silky staple a nonchalant feel instead of looking straight-out-of-bed. And their simple fix that does the heavy lifting? “Lazy girl” ballet flats.

The '70s-Inspired Approach

Dakota Johnson is the latest celeb making a case for the pairing. On Sunday, Aug. 2, the Fifty Shades alum was spotted in Los Angeles, giving her nightgown trend a free-spirited spin that looked straight out of a Chloé campaign. She wore a mint green knee-length slip with a cream lace trim under a brown suede jacket and a matching brown bag.

Even her accessories, including her long necklace, square sunglasses, and half-up hairstyle, served major ‘70s vibes. But the item that grounded everything was her pair of noir ballet flats with tiny bows on each shoe.

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The City Girl Uniform

Margot Robbie took a similarly minimalist approach when she styled a butter yellow silk cami and skirt set in Paris last month. To offset the combo’s delicate vibe, she accessorized with edgy, all-black pieces, including cat-eye sunglasses, an east-west bag, and Mary Jane ballet flats.

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Days prior, Kaia Gerber channeled the same vibe to attend a party in New York. In an all-black look that felt effortlessly laid-back, she paired her slinky black mini slip with sunglasses, a shoulder bag, and ballet flats.

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Your No-Effort Styling Guide

The best thing about this trend is that you likely already have both hero pieces lying in your closet. Just pull out your fave slip from your lingerie drawer and pair it with your comfiest ballerinas for an A-list-worthy style moment.



You can style it simply like Gerber or go a more fashion-forward route like Johnson, who paired hers with an unexpected aesthetic. You can also go as short or long as you want, and as colorful or monochromatic as you please. Cozy girls are winning the style game this summer.