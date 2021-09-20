Dan Levy Rocked This Major ’90s Trend On The Emmys Red Carpet

Dan Levy brought a breath of fresh air to the 2021 Emmys red carpet, just as expected. A vision in bright blue, his ensemble brought back a major ’90s trend that you’re probably missing: monochromatic color.

His layered wrap blazer, dress shirt, and pants were all the same shade of blue, while he kept his signature glasses black, matching his platform shoes.

Monochromatic can be difficult, especially when mixing different tones. However, what Levy did right was keeping it simple, only mixing two shades a blue — darker on the exterior, and slightly lighter on the interior of the look — to not distract from the outfit’s other embellishments, like the trendy suit jacket tie.

All together, Levy was able to bring a ’90s trend into 2021, giving monochromatic madness a new level of playfulness and joy. And that’s always needed on the red carpet, especially when A-list men typically lean towards a simple, well-fitted black tux.

But Levy is anything but simple, and this outfit proves that.

Dan Levy attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s serving crystal waters; It’s giving pajama-rama realness; It’s A Christmas Carol meets runway.

It’s everything, and yet another reason Levy is one to watch this awards season.