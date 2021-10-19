11 Ways To Wear The Kourtney Kardashian-Approved Dark Nail Trend

Beauty
Embrace the goth glam vibes.
As nights get darker, so do manicures — partially thanks to Adele’s “Easy On Me” polish and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement mani. “It’s always dark [colors] for fall, but this year is more intense,” says nail artist Chyna Stevens. Here, 11 ways to wear the dark nail trend.
“Kardashian’s nails are straight black, which a lot of people love,” Stevens says. A solid shiny polish is always a classic option. If you want to channel the reality star’s engagement glam, try a color like Pear Nova’s Absorb.