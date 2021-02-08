Interiors
6 Depop Plant Shops To Help You Fill Your Home With Greenery
When you can't see your actual mates, it makes sense to stock up on as many plant pals as possible.
You probably know Depop best as the one stop shop for all your second- hand needs, and for championing independent designers, stylists, artists, collectors and vintage sellers. But it’s not just a place for clothes, Depop also has a number of plant shops on there too. Now users are selling cuttings, propagated plants, and plant accessories on the app.
The house plant love feels very real right now. You wouldn't be mistaken for thinking there's been an increase in our collective love of plants. Millennials are *very* into plants, in fact, according to Independent, millennials have spent twice as much on plants in lockdown than any other generation. And it's not just indoor gardening, people between the ages of 25 to 39 are said to have spent on average £213 each on their outdoor space since mid-March, according to a survey by LV General Insurance.
And there's a good reason behind it — as the Royal Horticultural Society explains, plants are really great for our wellbeing. They can improve our mood, lower stress levels, and even improve air quality in the spaces they're in. Especially during coronavirus, when it’s harder to get out to your local nursery or plant shop, buying plants online is a safer way of shopping, and allows to support independent business. So here are some Depop plant shops you should definitely check out.