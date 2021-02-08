6 Depop Plant Shops To Help You Fill Your Home With Greenery

You probably know Depop best as the one stop shop for all your second- hand needs, and for championing independent designers, stylists, artists, collectors and vintage sellers. But it’s not just a place for clothes, Depop also has a number of plant shops on there too. Now users are selling cuttings, propagated plants, and plant accessories on the app.

The house plant love feels very real right now. You wouldn't be mistaken for thinking there's been an increase in our collective love of plants. Millennials are *very* into plants, in fact, according to Independent, millennials have spent twice as much on plants in lockdown than any other generation. And it's not just indoor gardening, people between the ages of 25 to 39 are said to have spent on average £213 each on their outdoor space since mid-March, according to a survey by LV General Insurance.

And there's a good reason behind it — as the Royal Horticultural Society explains, plants are really great for our wellbeing. They can improve our mood, lower stress levels, and even improve air quality in the spaces they're in. Especially during coronavirus, when it’s harder to get out to your local nursery or plant shop, buying plants online is a safer way of shopping, and allows to support independent business. So here are some Depop plant shops you should definitely check out.

Gracie @plantoneonme on Depop sells bare-root plants (as the name suggests, these are plants with no soil around their roots). This makes postage and packaging cheaper. You can also buy an assortment of cuttings which may include Moonstone, succulent, Panda paw, Echeveria, Mini cacti and many more. Shop here

Izzy’s Plant Babies Self described as a “crazy plant lady with cuttings going spare”, Izzy Plant Babies sells propagated plants, rooted cuttings, and ready-to-be-planted and a few potted succulents too. Shop here

Anxsx Selling mini aloe vera plants for as little as £2.50, and more unusual plants like Solenostemon, Anxsx is great if you're on a bit of a budget. Shop here

Plant Mamas Plant Mamas is perfect if you’re looking for house plants that are a little different. You’ll find avocado tree plants, string of hearts, and ZZ plants. Shop here

Green Gardens Green Gardens is a the ideal Depop shop if you need a little helping hand in the form of plants that are already potted up and ready to go. Shop here