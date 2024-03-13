Though the the internet will convince you to shop every new bag shape, shoe style, and jewelry trend on the market, the things truly worth splurging on are pieces you’ll use every single day for years at a time — bringing your cost-per-wear down to almost zero. And there’s one item created for that exact purpose, something almost everyone has in their closet: the trusted and ever-reliable tote.

Not only does the humble tote bag serve as your fashion calling card at the office, it also houses your most precious and most utilized possessions. It needs to be durable, comfortable, spacious, and, above all, stylish. What I’m saying is: this is not the place to skimp.

Chanel bags, for example, tend to appreciate in value, growing more coveted on the resale market with each passing year. So Chanel’s Shopping Bag — in a limited sorbet ombré, for instance — can be counted as a smart financial move in both girl math and regular math.

Chanel, Nanushka, Loewe

If you prefer boxier options, Dior’s famed Book Tote or Bottega Veneta’s Arco are classics that will not disappoint. The Row’s Park Tote is another popular style — a simple, trapezodial bag that’s utterly nondescript. It’s the definition of IYKYK. These and more beloved totes right ahead.

Shop 2024’s Best Designer Tote Bags

If you’re going to spring for a luxury bag, you might as well choose one with a recognizable logo, like Gucci’s Ophidia. The tote iteration boasts all of Gucci’s heritage design motifs, including the all-over GG monogram and the red and green stripes, AKA the Web stripe.

The leather design comes in a few colorways including blue and beige, and it also comes in shiny pink leather in GG Matelassé. You can never go wrong with a classic.

Your work tote doesn’t need to be all-business, yassified styles work just as well. And the Alaïa Mina bag is the epitome of that. The bag features intricate, lace-inspired leather cut-outs, making for a show-stopping shoulder accessory. Shoppers can choose from beiges, whites, blacks, and pinks, as well as varying patterned cut-outs.

The Mina isn’t just pretty, though. It’s also sturdy, with enough real estate to hold your staples. Plus, it comes with a detachable leather pouch to house smaller goods. What more can you ask for?

The Loewe Flamenco bag has several permutations — and all are beloved. The style boasts a long history: Originally designed in the 1980s, it was given a facelift in 2010 by then-creative director Stuart Vevers. Most recently, it was reinterpreted by Jonathan Anderson, whose tweak included the ruched look created by the bag’s drawstrings.

While the most common Flamenco is a small shoulder bag, there are extra large options for oversize aficionados. In buttery napa leather, the XL version is available in five hues, including black, burgundy, eggplant, khaki green, and caramel yellow.

Though the 2005 Re-Edition is widely considered Prada’s golden child, a strong case could be made for its dependable older sister, the Re-Nylon Tote. With the same sporty Nylon outer, this spacious design is perfectly inconspicuous — but still features the recognizable triangle logo. Office-coded and a little bit sexy, the ever-trendy bag is a corporate sleaze dream come true.

Its nondescript design and stain resistant fabrication make for a go-anywhere bag you don’t have to coddle. In fact, Bustle’s senior fashion editor, Kelsey Stiegman, has taken hers to the airport, the beach, work, brunch, and countless fashion parties. It still looks brand new.

Compared to Bottega Veneta’s other bags — many of which boast the small intrecciato weave — the Arco Tote stands unique. It’s woven with much bigger strips, lending a modern feel to the classic pattern. It’s roomy and sturdy, perfect for your daily toting needs.

In three sizes (small, medium, and large), it’s shoppable in leather, canvas, suede, plus limited-edition fabrics, like dyed denim. Another bonus? According to vintage e-tailer Rebag, the Arco “holds 109% of its retail value at resale, making it a great investment.” Sold.

If you want a sound investment that’s also eye candy, consider the Chanel Shopping Bag. While some options are crafted in tweed, most are made of leather in eye-catching shades of sorbet, like oranges, purples, and blues. In contrast to the brand’s more sophisticated offerings, this style is the opposite of low-key.

Though the colors make it feel decidedly modern, the bag is imbued with traditional Chanel iconography. That includes the quilted leather chain strap and an large, embossed logo that features the famed “31 Rue Cambon Paris” address.

For a functional bag that’s structurally interesting, grab the Origami Tote by Nanushka. Due to its well-placed seams, the bag folds completely flat when empty — hence the name. This rare feature comes particularly handy for storage: fold it up and reopen without creases.

Some styles feature contrast crochet stitching for more obvious panel play, while some are more subtle in their construction. Origami Toes come in neutrals like browns, whites, and blacks, as well as two-toned options.

Thanks to Sofia Richie and her quiet luxury aesthetic, The Row’s bags have become a beacon of the “stealth wealth” look. Many of the label’s accessories (see: the Margaux) gained a new level of virality in the last year, including the Park Shopper Tote — especially, after Kendall Jenner carried it repeatedly.

Simple and utterly effortless, the timeless tote is made from supple calfskin leather in neutral hues. And with a soft, suede lining, your phone/wallet/keys will be riding in luxury.

There are two sizes of Khaite’s Sara Tote to choose from — small and regular — and both feature the geometric details the bag is known for. Since its launch in 2019, the sculptural design, which collapses flat, has gained a cult following among the fashion set.

Though it offers the same spaciousness of a classic tote, the posh triangular shape makes the Sara feel utterly fashion-forward. Instead of blending in with your everyday outfits, it will actually add to their style factor. Choose from neutral leather options, decadent suede, and even a studded black option for an edgier take.

Considering a legacy bag? The Dior Book Tote, has been beloved since its launch in the 1960s. Over the years, it’s been worn by some of the most famous style stars on the planet — like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and more. The boxy accessory is incredibly roomy and can house anything, from office essentials and beach staples to text books.

It comes in a variety of prints, including the classic Oblique monogram (which is available for custom embroidery) to all sorts of embroidered patterns. Think: animals, butterflies, and florals, among others. For those who prefer the durability of a leather bag, it also comes in calfskin options with the label’s famed Macrocannage motif. The options are truly endless.