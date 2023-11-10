Though the market is packed with buzzy new designer bags, most of 2023’s trending accessories are actually reincarnations from decades past. Nineties hits, for example, include the Fendi Baguette and the Dior Saddle, which have been revived by pop culture nostalgia.

But if there’s one bag that perfectly epitomizes the sweeping sartorial hysteria for all things Y2K, it’s the Prada Re-Edition 2005.

The Re-Edition 2005’s Luxurious History

Relaunched in 2020 by creative director Miuccia Prada, the minimalist shoulder bag was inspired by an early aughts OG: the Bandoliera Tessuto Mini Hobo.

Miuccia herself first released the shoulder bag in 2005 and it went on to dominate the ’00s. The understated nylon fabrication was already gaining popularity among Prada loyalists and the style became an overnight hit, hanging on virtually every savants’ shoulder.

To this day, even Gen Z icons, like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, are fans of the vintage accessory.

Like all things Y2K, the modern interpretation set the fashion world ablaze. Celenie Seidel, Farfetch’s Senior Womenswear Lead, tells Bustle, “The Re-Edition 2005 hit the market at a very opportune time, coinciding with a collective cultural appetite for nostalgia and the early noughties.”

The bag’s modern-day success could also be attributed to its new fabrication — a more sustainable one at that. “Prada has been impressively pioneering in developing their Re-Nylon [Econyl] fabric, which is used for all nylon Re-Edition 2005 styles,” Seidel says.

This new fabric uses regenerated nylon yarn from recycled and purified plastic collected from oceans, fishing nets, and textile fibers specifically.

The Re-Edition 2005 is not to be confused with the nearly identical Re-Edition 2000. Unlike the 2005, the 2000 is slightly smaller and distinctly boasts the woven tape handle similar to the handles 2000s-era versions came in.

Naturally, Celebrities Love The Re-Edition 2005

Since the Re-Edition launched three years ago, the biggest style stars have flocked to the design — some even own multiple iterations. Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber, for example, have both toted the bag.

Other style stars, like Kaia Gerber, Elsa Hosk, and Karrueche Tran, for example, are also members of the Prada brigade. Kylie Jenner is also a major fan and even gifted her daughter Stormi Webster several child-friendly iterations.

Wait, The Prada Re-Edition 2005 Costs How Much?!

Since its relaunch, the bag has been released in a variety of materials including crystal-encrusted, ruched nylon, and, most recently, Prada’s signature Saffiano leather. These days, however, Seigel says fashion girls are more interested in muted colorways, an “effect of the ‘quiet luxury trend’,” that’s dominated 2023.

When it comes to construction, options are incredibly varied. Prada sells modernized styles with longer, cross-body straps and removable pouches. Meanwhile, some of the more minimalist, vintage-inspired offerings include a lone shoulder strap (leather or chain), closely mimicking the Bandoliera Tessuto Mini Hobo.

Compared to Prada’s leather-based handbag offerings, like the Galleria and the Cleo, the Re-Edition 2005 leans on the more affordable side. Nylon versions begin at $1,390 and the most expensive offerings are $3,750 for rhinestone-covered options.