There was the Issey Miyake Bao Bao of 2000-2001, then the Louis Vuitton Pochette from 2003-2004. As bags moved into the 2010s, the Celine Luggage Tote became the must-have bag and was replicated by almost every fast fashion brand. Most recently, the famous Telfar tote gained a cult-like following, becoming the most sought-after accessory of 2020. The history of the it-bag and its specs have fluctuated with each year. Now, micro styles of the 1990s are in the midst of a renaissance — and Diesel’s 1DR bag has taken center stage.

From Diesel’s FW22 collection, the 1DR bag is cropping up on the arms of the world’s most respected tastemakers — from Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion to Julia Fox and Kylie Jenner. Featuring a vintage ‘D’ logo resembling that of a vintage car (very on brand), and two adjustable straps, the mini bag has gone viral in virtually every color.

Diesel has been pushing to the forefront of Gen Z’s Y2K obsession with the appointment of Glenn Martens as artistic director in 2020. The former designer of Jean Paul Gaultier and current Creative Director of Y/Project has elevated the Parisian label, bringing back an element of ‘00s nostalgia.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to the Lyst Index, Diesel is in the top ten of hottest brands for Q2, moving up several spots on the list from Q1. This is the first time the brand has been ranked in the top ten, beating out household name, luxury competitors like Burberry and Bottega Veneta.

Tough the most famous celebrities have worn the 1DR, the price tag doesn’t exceed triple digits (unlike Celine’s Luggage Tote). The 1DR is available in two sizes — the mini bag and the shoulder bag — and comes in metallics, color block styles, and rich, solid colors. Cop the mini version starting at $275.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.