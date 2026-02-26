It’s been less than a year since Jonathan Anderson exited Loewe to helm both womenswear and menswear at Dior, and he’s already responsible for several It bags — aka the markers of one’s legacy at any maison.

For his first men’s show in June 2025, he unveiled the fashion house’s Book Cover Collection, which included iterations of the beloved Book Tote and other classic styles reimagined as the covers of iconic novels. The vivid yellow Dracula version — worn by the likes of Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence — immediately sold out, but other titles such as Madame Bovary and Ulysses are still available.

Months later, during his debut women’s show at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026, the newly appointed creative director re-envisioned another classic: the Lady Dior, a heritage bag frequently carried by Princess Diana in the ’90s. Anderson showcased some of his editions with appliqués and charms, including four-leaf clovers and yellow flowers, while others were accented with tiny bows.

His first *original* bag design for the house, however, is the charming Bow Bag. Inspired by the quintessential Dior emblem, Anderson created a trapezoidal purse in supple leather cinched at the center to mimic the shape of a bow. Like the new Lady Dior styles, the Bow also debuted on the S/S 2026 runway and finally went live in January.

The accessory is a big hit for Dior loyalists as well as fans of the coquettecore aesthetic. Apart from a selection of neutrals, the Bow Bag comes in a dreamy pastel pink, tourmaline, buttercup yellow, and metallic gold and silver. It’s available in two sizes, small and medium, and in different leather textures. Some are even covered in a smattering of appliqués for a more maximalist touch.

Pay special attention to the removable chain strap: Blink-and-you-miss-it metal bows are intertwined with metal chain links. It’s easy to see why It girls and style stars such as Greta Lee are already repping the bag, which is clearly on its way to becoming a new heritage piece.