Everything To Know About The Lady Dior, Princess Diana’s Favorite Bag

No matter how many decades go by, Princess Diana’s sartorial legacy endures. In fact, you can probably picture some of Lady Di’s most iconic ensembles now; Her “revenge dress,” for example, or her casual sweatshirt and cycling shorts combination. Even her favorite accessories have gone down in the fashion hall of fame, including her pearl and sapphire choker necklace and her Lady Dior handbag.

The latter, which was named after the late royal, has become a staple in the luxury fashion space. Here’s everything you need to know about Princess Diana’s favorite accessory.

The Lady Dior’s Luxurious History

In September 1995, the bag made its first appearance when Lady Diana attended an event in Paris with the never-before-seen design hanging from her arm. Then unreleased, it made an even bigger splash when she carried it months later in Argentina.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

The luxurious accessory quickly became a staple within her wardrobe. It boasted dual top handles, a posh boxy shape, and Dior’s signature Cannage quilting, which was inspired by the rattan chairs used in early couture shows. She was photographed clutching it so frequently, the bag — which was previously called the “Chouchou” — was renamed the “Lady” in her honor.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Princess Diana’s influence was immediate and lasting. The Lady Dior has garnered a steady base of loyal fans since the ’90s and, as a result, it has been constantly updated in the years following. In 2016, however, the Lady began a new chapter in its long legacy.

When Maria Grazia Chiuri was appointed creative director of Dior that year, she initiated the Dior Lady Art project. Through this initiative, a rotation of artists would be tapped to interpret the bag through their own vision. These annual makeovers injected a dose of fun to the classic style, presenting the bag in a whole new way.

Naturally, Celebrities Love The Lady Dior

With a history spanning almost 30 years, the structured style counts a stacked list of A-listers as fans — Rihanna included. The pop star and beauty mogul has been rocking the Lady Dior for a decade, switching between the quilted classic and limited-edition versions since 2014.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2

Aside from RiRi, supermodel Bella Hadid is also a devotee. Here, she chose a light blue colorway with an exotic skin outer. The design perfectly mirrored her colorblock jeans in both color and shape.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

In addition to Hadid, countless other fashion girls have flocked to bag, including, but not limited to: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jisoo of BLACKPINK, and Gossip Girl’s Kelly Rutherford.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

Wait, The Lady Dior Costs How Much?!

A crocodile skin iteration with crystal-embellished charms once set the “world record for a Lady Dior bag sold at auction,” when it sold for $21,420, says Kiara Cooper, associate specialist of handbags and accessories at Christie’s Auction House.

“The Lady Dior has a tremendous following, with admirers on every corner of the globe,” Cooper tells Bustle. “Shoppers love the subtle yet iconic appeal. Like many other iconic luxury bags, the silhouette acts as a quiet logo, making its presence known without the need for logomania.”

The possibilities are endless; The Small Lady Dior, for example, is available in a whopping 28 colorways. Material-wise, the quilted leather comes in lambskin finishes, including matte, patent, and ultra-matte. Other outers include: printed calfskin, pearl-embellished, embroidered, bedazzled, and exotic skins.

Even with endless opulent styles, however, the classics are still the most coveted among Dior darlings. “The Black Cannage Quilted Lady Dior will always reign supreme,” Cooper says.

As for size, Cooper says: “While shoppers still have a preference for mini bags, the next most desired sizes for the Lady Dior are the small and medium, as they are most classic.” For reference, the price of a Lady Dior is as low as $5,000 for a mini, $6,000 for a small, and as high as $11,500 for a small embellished option.