When you’re looking for the ultimate nail design, you turn to Natalie Minerva. The celebrity nail artist behind the epic manicures on Euphoria has been giving us enviable designs and looks for years. But one that I — and I suspect many others — can’t get over are these disco ball nails (which look amazing allover or as French tips).

Shiny and intricate, Minerva’s disco ball nail art designs are truly stunning. They make for the perfect night-out mani. A self-admitted huge disco music head (which she credits to her days working at A Club Called Rhonda), Minerva was inspired by the fun ’70s party era for this particular look. “I love tying other eras into my artistry and when I found those sequined pieces, a light bulb went off in my head,” she tells Bustle. “I love how these nails are just so visual and eye-catching; they scream ‘party time’ to me.”

But the best part about these nails is that they are surprisingly easy to do on your own — you just need a little patience. To get the full disco ball nail look, she first lays down a gel base coat and lets it cure under a gel light. She then grabs a silver gel polish, the Ricca Gel in 123G to be exact, to paint on each nail and repeats the curing process.

Next, she’ll swipe on Aprés Soft Builder Gel, but it’s important that you don’t let this cure immediately. While it’s still setting, she says to place your silver sequins in rows to mimic that disco ball effect. Once you have every sequin in place, pop your nails back under the light again to cure. She then adds more Soft Builder Gel on top, cures it, and then seals everything with a clear gel top coat before finishing with one final curing process.

For a more subtle way to incorporate this retro trend, opt for a disco ball French tips. The steps to achieving this are pretty similar to a full disco nail look. She starts out the same, putting on a base gel on the entire nail and letting the it cure under a gel light. Then she puts the same silver Ricca Gel in 123G along the top of the nail, creating a base for that French tip. After letting that silver shade cure, she puts on a layer of Soft Builder Gel for the silver sequins. Once all the tips are done, she cures that to set in the sequins. She then finishes with more Soft Builder Gel on top, cures that, and seals it all in with a gel topcoat.

Classic silver looks groovy, but experimentation is very much encouraged. “In general, we’re seeing a very exploratory time in nails right now and I love it,” Minerva says. “Bottom line is we will not be holding back on our nail art this year.”

