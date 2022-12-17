Fresh off sending excitement levels soaring with the announcement she has been cast as Doctor Who’s new companion, 18-year-old Coronation Street actor Millie Gibson has had style watchers talking since she shared a dramatic new hair look on Instagram. The former soap star revealed that her signature flowing strands had been snipped into a shorter look. Whether its blunt and boxy, or soft and laidback, Gibson’s new long bob — or lob, rather – is part of a must-watch trend.

Amid joy over the fact she’ll be joining the Doctor Who universe as Ruby Sunday, Gibson’s stylish “lob” instantly caught the attention of her Instagram followers. After debuting the shorter style in a picture post, which she captioned “rocking the chop,” one fan questioned: “Can we assume the new ‘do is part of Ruby’s look?” Another follower gave the longer bob the seal of approval with: “This screams new beginnings and you’re absolutely SLAYING IT.”

And Gibson is not the only famous face to enjoy the versatility of longer bobs, which can be worn sleek and straight or styled into textured waves. If all this talk of shorter styles has inspired you to "lob" off your hair then keep scrolling to take inspo from the celebs who have recently been spotted rocking long bobs with aplomb.

Millie Gibson Millie Gibson As mentioned, Gibson is leading the way here. The actor’s shimmering, champagne blonde shade and softly styled, longer layers tick multiple boxes when it comes to winter 2023 hair trends.

Nicole Scherzinger Nicole Scherzinger Former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger may have only rocked this sleek, short ‘do for a TV appearance, but the temporary look still caught out attention.

Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner “Short hair, don’t care!” said 13 Going On 30 actor Jennifer Garner, who ditched longer locks for these soft, textured waves.

Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney scored major fashion points for teaming her longer bob with an on-trend lacquered ensemble.