The best thing about hair is that you can experiment with different cuts and colors, and it’s never going to be permanent. Not into that blunt bob you just got? That’s OK, it’ll grow back. Want to try those French-girl bangs you’ve been eyeing? Go ahead and make the chop — you can be back to your fringe-less self (if you want) in just a few months. (Barrettes are your friend, too.) One of the easiest ways to switch up your strands, of course, is with color — especially since you don’t have to wait for it to grow out; you’re just a dye job away from a fix.

While the summer months were all about light and warm hues like rich auburn, icy blonde, and strawberry ginger, winter 2023 hair color trends are more reflective of your natural roots. According to top colorists, this upcoming season will have you embracing natural-looking blondes and multidimensional reds and browns that’ll basically make you look like you’re going au naturale with added edge and lusciousness that truly turns heads. For some examples: You could consider a burnt orange-y blonde à la Gigi Hadid or opt for a dark chocolate brunette that serves cozy vibes perfect for the season.

Looking for some inspo? Keep reading for the biggest winter 2023 hair color trends you’re about to see everywhere.

1. Burnt Copper

This warm burnt copper has been spotted on celebs like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Tessa Thompson, and more. While copper has been trending for some time now, this season calls for a dash of cinnamon spice to the hue.

To test out the “foxy” hair color, celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook recommends using something like Biolage’s Color Balms. These color-depositing conditioners help enhance color and allow you to take the shade for a test drive before going permanent. “You can also mix the different tones to customize and achieve your personal shade,” says Brook.

2. Champagne Blonde

Blonde girlies: While it’s common for people to go for darker hair colors in the wintertime, there’s no need — simply try a more champagne-colored blonde that has a warmer feel. "This has that soft kiss of gold that has a creamy beige undertone,” says Brook. To achieve the perfect hue, she recommends getting a few tiny lights in a shade or two darker than your overall color. “This is applied from roots just mid-lengths in tiny sections to add richness,” she explains.

3. Ribbon ‘Lights

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Add some more depth and dimension to a dark brown with “ribbon lights,” another winter color trend Brook expects to be big. “This technique adds a lot of shine and dimension to waves or curls,” she says. A pro tip for achieving the look: “The highlight color is one to two levels lighter than the all-over base color to give the hair reflective qualities without being stripe-y,” says Brook.

4. Rooted Highlights

According to New York City-based colorist Olivia Casanova, both blonde and brunette clients have been wanting to include their natural root colors into their highlight and balayage routine. “This usually involves ‘teasy’ lights and a shadow root to ensure a gradual blend from your root to the lighter ends,” she says of the trend. Doing this creates both dark and light tones, says Casanova, which add to the overall dimension and depth while avoiding the “washed-out” look during the winter months. A major perk of rooted highlights, BTW, is that it’s very low-maintenance — especially since you avoid a line of demarcation as the color grows out, Casanova notes.

5. Chocolate-y Brown

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Nothing is more classic than a dark chocolate brown for the winter months, and the shade will have a true main character moment this season, says Casanova. Think Emily Ratajkowski’s mocha hue or Selena Gomez’s rich brunette. “In order to have dark hair and avoid looking washed out in the winter months, ask your colorist to keep a warmer undertone that can complement your skin’s natural undertone,” says Casanova. “This will reflect light, helping your skin avoid looking dull.”

6. Natural Blonde

Expect to see natural-looking blonde hues take the place of the icy platinum you’ve been seeing earlier in the year, says Casanova. Not only does this give your strands a break from bleach, but it also looks better against winter-pale skin. “I’m opting for more golden tones with more of a natural and subtle placement,” she says, nodding to Lily-Rose Depp’s soft blonde strands as a prime example of the look.

7. Color Blocking

According to colorist Jordynn Quilenderino, you’ll be seeing lots of color blocking this season. “The cool girls are tapping into the early aughts nostalgia by adopting a chunk of vibrancy,” she says. “[This trend] is mostly a chunky icy platinum blonde around the face frame or in a singular quadrant for a pop of edginess and contrast against a darker color.” While the look manifested in 2020 as platinum money pieces set against extra dark hair, this winter will pair icy highlights with either “fashion red” or a “muted soft cinnamon” ginger hue. Just be gentle with shampooing because a brighter red might bleed into the platinum money pieces, Quilenderino cautions.

8. Chunky Highlights

While chunky highlights might bring you back to regrettable Y2K hair decisions, Quilenderino asserts that when they’re done the right way, they can be an “incredibly bold assertion of individualism.” There are two different ways to approach the look: “You could do a high contrast with opposing light and dark colors, or you could incorporate a shade one to two levels lighter or darker than your natural color for a softer ’90s look,” says Quilenderino.