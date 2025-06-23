Doja Cat’s Bikini, Micro Miniskirt, & Naked Heels Are So Dollcore-Coded

Doja Cat is never afraid of a little throwback. Whether performing on stage, starring in Marc Jacobs campaigns, or simply chilling at home, the rapper frequently taps into Y2K nostalgia and puts her own avant-garde twist on the era. From pairing logo tees with low-rise jeans, to wearing a plunging mermaid-inspired mini, she embraces the best parts of Y2K fashion.

Over the weekend, Doja embraced summer vibes by showing off one of her signature bikini ‘fits, which she covered up in the most early-2000s way possible. Think studded belts, hair clips, and naked shoes, all of which could’ve been taken straight from the Bratz dolls of your childhood.

Doja’s Dollcore Bikini

Taking to her Instagram story, Doja shared mirror selfies wearing a ‘fit that embodied the dollcore aesthetic. She donned a cropped metallic silver hoodie, and unzipped it almost all the way down to form a plunging neckline that revealed her teeny bikini.

Underneath, she wore an anime-inspired white bikini top with a glittery eyes print and pink bow ties on the straps.

Doja paired her tops with a denim micro miniskirt, which looked even smaller than it was, thanks to her oversized baby-blue belt. The chunky accessory was especially Bratz-coded as it featured a silver butterfly buckle and strings of pearly white and blue bobble studs. The skirt’s low-rise waist allowed her high-cut thong bikini bottoms to peek through, adding yet another Y2K wardrobe staple in the mix.

Instagram / Doja Cat

Doja’s Naked Accessories

Doja is clearly aware that no good dollcore ensemble would be complete without oodles of accessories. For her footwear, she put a glamorous spin on the naked shoes trend favored by Jennifer Lawrence, donning sky-high heels with transparent straps and metallic gold platforms. Her sunglasses were also clear, and featured star-shaped fasteners for extra whimsy.

When it came to bling, Doja embraced the “more is more” mentality. She wore a pair of hot pink fingerless biker gloves, matching her pink bows, and donned two necklaces: a red choker that read “sexi,” and a metallic silver pendant with an arrow through the heart.

Instagram / Doja Cat

She also showed off multiple ear piercings, including purple lollipop earrings, and several vibrant Lizzie McGuire-coded hair clips that matches the rainbow feathers in her hair. Clearly, Doja isn’t just having a Hot Girl Summer — she’s having a Hot 2000s Girl Summer.