Doja Cat took the stage in Milan on June 27th as part of her first-ever European headline tour in conjunction with her fourth studio album. The singer’s record breaking single, “Paint The Town Red” was the first rap song from a solo female artist to claim Spotify’s number one spot on their Top 50 USA chart, with over 1 billion streams on the platform. So it’s no wonder that her “The Scarlet Tour” is completely sold out.

And while she’s at the top of her game as an artist, Doja’s daring and unexpected sartorial choices have become part of her appeal. The Grammy-award winner is known to turn heads whether on the red carpet or on stage. So when she came out wearing a cheeky thong during her latest performance, it was just another regular day for the rapper.

Doja’s Gold Metallic Bikini

Doja Cat was centerstage last night at the I-Days Italian Music Festival wearing nothing but a metallic gold string bikini. And to match the shiny set, her body was as greased up as can be. She looked incredible.

Sergione Infuso/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Cheeky Thong Moment

Even though Doja’s fans already know, in theory, that the star can pull off just about anything it didn’t make the big thong reveal any less impactful — it takes serious confidence to turn around and show off your bare cheeks to thousands of strangers. She layered the skimpy bottoms over a pair of nude fishnet stockings.

Just a few days earlier, Doja rocked a similar thong and tights combination that she shared to her social media page. Perhaps this is a is a sign of similar looks to come.

Sergione Infuso/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

She accessorized with a white newsboy cap and matching white lace up boots. For beauty, Doja went for a statement red lip and a bold blue eye shadow and eyeliner moment. She kept her hair straight hair down.

Sergione Infuso/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

I wonder what other thong looks the singer will rock this summer.