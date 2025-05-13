Doja Cat loves embracing a theme. The rapper has embodied many different aesthetics over the years and incorporated naked fashion trends in most of them. From transforming into a gothic bride in a sheer dress to going full-on mob wife in a leopard-on-leopard ensemble, there is no mood board that Doja hasn’t been inspired by.

Naturally, her performances are no exception. Over the weekend, Doja headlined 102.7 KISS FM’s Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles, playing some of her biggest hits in a very spicy take on the mermaidcore trend.

Doja’s Dazzling Mini

Walking the red carpet ahead of her performance, Doja rocked a mermaid-inspired look — tail not included. She donned an aquamarine minidress with a plunging neckline.

The dress featured an uber-short hem and tons of sparkling rhinestones, stitched onto layers of ruffles to create a wavy mermaid-like effect. She paired her look with sheer mesh tights, adding some subtle rock star edge.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja complemented the look with shiny bling, wearing a diamond-studded choker and dangly palm tree earrings. She completed her ’fit with teal ankle-strap heels featuring a silver pointed toe and pendant.

Doja’s Met Gala Look

Doja’s spicy mermaidcore look was a far cry from what she wore to the Met Gala just a few days before, where she embodied the event’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

She served elevated mob wife vibes in a custom creation by Marc Jacobs, which featured a sequined pinstripe blazer with voluminous sleeves and shoulder pads. Underneath, she wore a leopard-print corset top, creating the ultimate pattern clash. She opted to ditch pants altogether, instead wearing sheer black tights.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja added height to her ensemble by wearing sky-high black platform heels with silver ankle straps. She completed her look with equally kitschy accessories, including O-shaped dangly earrings, a glitzy chainlink necklace, and a metallic rose brooch.