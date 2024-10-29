Things start to change in October... and it isn’t just the leaves. According to TikTok, many people kick off what’s called their “winter arc” on Oct. 1 when the days get shorter and the weather starts to cool, and they keep on grinding until New Year’s Day on Jan. 1. This trend, which has gone viral on the app, is similar to “October Theory” in that it’s all about using the changing of the seasons to inspire a fresh start.

The winter arc trend is often associated with gym-goers who want to up their workout game, but it can apply to anyone who feels like being more productive as fall turns into winter, instead of melting into a slow, cozy hibernation mode. “This is the time when people tend to let their foot off the gas, but there’s still three months left in the year,” said creator @carlyupgraded in a Sept. 29 video, which has over 670,000 likes. “The winter arc is all about dialing TF in and getting super laser-focused on your goals, on personal development, and on your growth so, that way, by the time January 1 rolls around you’re already coming out a whole ‘nother beast.”

The winter arc sounds intense, but for a lot of people that’s what makes it exciting. Her comments section flooded with over 8,000 messages, like one person who said they plan to wake up at 6:30 every day to do Pilates, complete a skincare routine, read, walk, and journal — and they even added a “LET’S GOOOO” for good measure. Another said, “Commenting to stay on winter arc tok” while someone else wrote, “challenge accepted.”

Here’s what a therapist has to say about the trend, as well as how to make the most of your winter arc if you want to try it.

What To Know About The “Winter Arc” Trend

While the winter arc level of goal-setting is usually reserved for the new year, it makes sense why TikTokers would push it up a few months. “People tend to gravitate towards transitional points throughout the year to start new goals, check in with themselves, and engage in new routines,” says Simone Saunders, MSW, RSW, founder and managing director of The Cognitive Corner, a Calgary-based trauma therapy and mental health practice.

The back-to-school energy of October is synonymous with being productive, she says, especially when it means getting a major jumpstart on creating a brand new you by Jan. 1. Imagine the clock striking midnight to welcome 2025 and you’re already well into a new you groove with a perfect morning routine, a committed gym schedule, and self-care rituals in place. There really is something inspiring about that.

The winter arc is also a way to make the most of the last quarter of the year, says Saunders, another factor that might draw you in if you feel like you haven’t achieved as much as you’d hoped in 2024. If you coasted through the past 10 months, the notion that you still have two months to turn things around and get your life together is oddly soothing.

TikTokers Share Winter Arc Inspo

According to Saunders, the winter arc can take many forms but often includes wellness-related goals like being more productive and active, reengaging in hobbies, connecting with your community, tending to your mental health by reflecting or seeing a therapist, or promising yourself you’ll do more good-for-you things in a day — like walking, drinking water, what have you. “While specific activities vary, the overarching theme is to cultivate habits that help you [...] feel your best,” she says.

On TikTok, creator @lenalifts said she plans to limit distractions over the next three months to truly lock in and transform herself by the new year, while creator @carlyupgraded plans to focus on her sleep schedule and reading more. “I do have a goal by the end of the winter arc to be a 5:30 a.m. wake-up time girl,” she said in her video. “Right now I’m averaging around 7 or 7:15.”

Creator @mariahbushh’s winter arc includes creating a vision board, reflecting at the end of each day with her journal, taking a daily “tech sabbath” to unplug for a set number of hours, posting more on TikTok, and going on a “solo moon,” which is her take on a honeymoon where she’ll reconnect with herself.

Making The Most Of Your Winter Arc

To stay on target for Jan. 1, many people create a list of their winter arc “rules,” which might include things like waking up early, making their bed, putting their phone on DND so they can be more productive at work, going to bed at a consistent hour, giving up doom-scrolling on social media, adding more protein to their diet for energy and strength — and so on.

If any of these tips jump out to you or seem like something you might benefit from, add them to your winter arc list. According to Saunders, there are many benefits to the winter arc challenge. “As long as goals are flexible, this period can foster a sense of purpose and well-being,” she says.

That said, it’s also OK to take breaks, pause your arc during the holidays, or change your goals as you go. “It’s tempting to try doing as much as possible before the end of the year,” she says, “but the best routine is one you can maintain consistently.”

Source:

Simone Saunders, MSW, RSW, founder and managing director of The Cognitive Corner