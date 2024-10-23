Doja Cat Freed The Nip & Wore The Stringiest G-String

It’s no secret that Doja Cat is one of the most daring pop artists of the moment, both when it comes to music and fashion. From her iconic all-red Schiaparelli moment at Paris Haute Couture Week to her adorable tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala, the “Paint the Town Red” singer has never shied away from being the most unconventionally dressed A-lister on the red carpet.

When she’s not covered in gold body paint or stepping out in a dripping wet T-shirt dress, Doja still manages to turn heads with a revealing ‘fits that boldly bare it all without hesitation. That’s exactly what happened on Oct. 21, when the 29-year-old freed the nip and flashed her G-string while celebrating her birthday.

Doja’s Free The Nip Moment

Recently, a ton of celebs have been taking the concept of a “birthday suit” a little too literally. First, J. Lo and Dua Lipa commemorated their respective b-days with some seriously sexy swimsuit snaps. Then, Kim Kardashian rang in her 44th year in a nude Diesel dress and a latex-style bodysuit. Now, Doja Cat is jumping on the trend with her own take.

During a recent birthday celebration, the rapper and singer sported a sheer black asymmetrical dress that left little the imagination. Draped over one of her shoulders, the garment not-so-subtly exposed her breast and nipple, confirming she attended the event braless.

Given the dress’s draped silhouette, the sheer fabric only partly exposed the superstar’s nip, though her stomach was left on full display.

She Flashed Her G-String

As if that weren’t saucy enough, the “Say So” performer flaunted even more skin in the stringiest G-string ever. The cheeky undergarment appeared to be black (fitting, given the party’s all-black theme), with a silver decal around the tailbone.

The dress draped so far down the Grammy winner’s back that it also revealed a large skeleton tattoo that spanned from her shoulder blades down to her spine.

As for the rest of the look, Doja styled her blunt bang hairstyle in a messy updo, and donned a vampire-inspired bite mark on the side of her neck — perfect for spooky season.

It’s her birthday, she can wear what she wants to.