The 2025 Oscars weren’t just rife with a star-studded guest list, teary-eyed speeches, and funny, meme-able moments. It also commissioned amazing performances, including Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s Wicked-inspired opening medley. Another show-stopping number later that night was when Doja Cat took the stage for a James Bond tribute.

She sang a rendition of “Diamonds Are Forever,” the theme song and title of the 1971 Bond film, originally performed by Shirley Bassey. To get in character, she wore a gown that was dripping in diamonds — and little else.

