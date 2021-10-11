The Cleansing Oil Doja Cat Hoards Just In Case The World Ends

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Doja Cat tells Bustle about her new collection with BH Cosmetics, her artistic view on makeup, and why she has a certain cleanser on backorder.
Doja Cat used to be “trash” at makeup — or so she says. It’s hard to believe: The 25-year-old singer and songwriter is now a veritable beauty (and fashion) pro, churning out experimental and impressive makeup looks just as often as she drops her TikTok-viral bangers. While some credit is owed to her makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, the Planet Her artist has been known to create incredible looks all on her own, occasionally documenting the application process on her Instagram and generously sharing product deets (presumably at her fans’ behest).
She has trouble summing up her current beauty aesthetic, which often involves artsy, graphic lids, telling me over the phone that she teeters between “unpredictable, in-your-face rainbow colors” and regular cat eyes. “I used to love to do the hot, extra makeup, full baking, lash, big eyeliner vibe,” she says. “But then I sometimes like to tone it down and do no lash. And I'm like, Why do I even wear lashes? I change my mind every five seconds. I can't stick with anything.”
Considering her love for eye makeup, it’s not shocking that it was an eyeshadow palette that helped Doja Cat transform from an amateur makeup lover to the skilled artist she is now. “When I was maybe, like, 14, I bought this [palette] with a ton of eyeshadows,” she says. “It was every color of the rainbow and more. I couldn’t do makeup, but I just kept on going; it was the one palette I could experiment and have fun with.”