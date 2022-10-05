Paris Fashion Week always hits different— especially in the beauty department — but this season, one of the boldest makeup looks didn’t come from the runway. Instead, it came from the celebrity-filled audience. On Tuesday, Oct 4, all eyes were on Doja Cat’s gold body paint.

The gilded look came to life with the help of makeup artist Laurel Charleston, who painted the “Say So” singer’s entire face and chest with gold body makeup for A.W.A.K.E. Mode’s Spring/Summer 23 show and other fashionable festivities. To match the gold foundation, Doja wore big gold accessories and long, coffin-shaped chrome metallic nails. The result made her look like a human work-of-art.

Doja Cat has been debuting all kinds of artsy looks while in Paris. She and Charleston have been going bold for many shows, making her the undisputed queen of beauty this PFW. For the MÔNOT show, there was an ethereal white and blue face paint with red lipstick and dark blue talons. For Thome Brown, she paid homage to the brand’s logo with red, white, and blue stripes placed vertically on her lips. The rapper also went rocker glam with thick, lightening-bolt-shaped liner around her eyes for Vivienne Westwood.

Last but definitely not least, she partnered with makeup artist Sophia Sinot for Givenchy, and wore black-lined, patterned lips with studs on shaven eyebrows.

With the New York, London, Milan, and Paris presentations in the past, “Fashion Month” is officially over — but the inspo will most definitely last for months to come.