Doja Cat never met a naked dress she didn’t like, especially one made to resemble skin. Like a true maverick, the “Woman” singer loves to display her sartorial range, expertly taking the same style dress and channeling a slew of fashion personas.

She’s gone 1920s flapper in a fringe iteration, channeled Old Hollywood glam in a bedazzled strapless piece, and even stirred controversy at the 2024 Grammys in a nip-freeing punk-inspired look. Her latest rendition? Goth bride.

Doja’s See-Through Bustier Dress

Early this week, Doja shared a video on main for her partnership with Airbnb that featured her in a gothic take on a sheer bustier. It entails a one-night-only experience where guests book through Airbnb for an intimate 15-person meeting with Doja and a performance. Though the brand’s promo materials are typically cheery and inviting — and this collab isn’t even for anything spooky season-related — this new material was haunting.

The “Get Into It” rapper walked into a dark room lit by candles dripping on tall candelabras. To match the spooky vibe, Doja wore a ghastly diaphanous mesh dress with a built-in bustier underneath. The plunging see-through number featured visible boning for a boudoir feel.

Her amble, however, was more procession-paced — almost like a bride’s. The “bridal” motif was cemented by a tulle veil atop her head.

Her Trending Accessories

Amping up the spooky volume, her accessories rounded out the eerie vibe: lots and lots of crosses. She wore a cross pendant necklace, closely resembling religious paraphernalia, and paired it with earrings bearing the same symbol.

While crucifix jewelry has been en vogue for a while, especially after they garnered the approval of Kim Kardashian and Camila Cabello, only the bravest of style savants rock the look. Unsurprisingly, this isn’t Doja’s first romp with the gothic wares.

She Loves A Sheer Bustier Moment

This isn’t the first time the “Need To Know” rapper made waves in a similar sheer bustier dress. In February, the rapper topped headlines when she rolled up to the Grammys in a nearly identical number. The key difference was that the awards show look was a strapless number that hung so low on her torso, it freed (half) the nipple.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The future of naked dressing rests with Doja.