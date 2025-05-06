When the 2025 Met Gala theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was announced, fashion girls (myself included) imagined that pantsuits would dominate the carpet. And though several chic attendees like Zendaya, Teyana Taylor, and Cardi B did end up in tailored three-piece sets, quite a few guests saw pants as optional.

Though the no-pants trend has been a Hollywood mainstay for a hot minute, it never fully infiltrated the confines of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, especially not for the prestigious charity benefit... until now. In fact, the only memorable pantless outlier in recent years was when Kendall Jenner showed up to the Karl Lagerfeld-themed 2023 party in a sequined bodysuit with sleeves that trailed the ground. (Since she is largely responsible for the no-pants revolution, it made sense that she’d be the one to wear the look to the gala.)

The 2025 leg, however, was shockingly pantless. Sabrina Carpenter, for example, rocked a bodysuit paired with a cropped tuxedo. Meanwhile, Lisa, who wore Louis Vuitton, rocked a jacket with embroidered underwear — nothing more. Even the after-parties were lined with looks bereft of bottoms.

Behold, the most pantless Met Gala ensembles so far and the style savants who made it so.

Doja Cat John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock While the top half of Doja Cat’s blazer bodysuit featured oversized boxy sleeves, the bottom half was utterly bare. Dressed in Marc Jacobs, her look featured a combo of busy prints: pinstripes and leopard, and she completed the vibe with over-the-top accessories including the label’s iconic Kiki boots, massive jewelry, and a fuzzy hat.

Sabrina Carpenter Matt Baron/Shutterstock Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s creative director and one of this year’s Met Gala co-chairs, was apparently responsible for Carpenter’s pantless situation. In an interview with Vogue, she shared that the music producer told her she’s “quite short, so no pants for you.” Thankfully, the decision was right, because the train on that fitted tuxedo blazer-and-bodysuit combo brought the drama.

Cynthia Erivo Matt Baron/Shutterstock Cynthia Erivo doesn’t just defy gravity, she also defies dressing conventions. She stole the show when she showed up in a gray top with pointy shoulder accents, ornately bejeweled in ruby-colored gems, and a massive ballgown-esque black tulle skirt that completely exposed her bloomers. It was *wickedly* good.

Hailey Bieber David Fisher/Shutterstock Though Hailey Bieber didn’t exactly flaunt her underwear under her Saint Laurent blazer, it did seem like she forgot to wear pants with how teeny tiny that hemline was.

Jenna Ortega Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock At the after-party, Jenna Ortega switched out of her strapless gown made entirely from rulers to an inky tuxedo bodysuit with a silk lapel and sculptural, Lady Gaga-esque shoulders. She even tacked on a gold floral brooch and a vintage Heuer Pocket Chronograph for good measure.

Lisa Manobal David Fisher/Shutterstock Lisa Manobal was another celeb Louis Vuitton dressed sans pants. She wore a sparkly blazer with nothing but embroidered underwear, which she accessorized with a pearl chain belt. To complete the look, the White Lotus star wore sheer tights and a bag blanketed in the brand’s monogram.

Kerry Washington JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Kerry Washington went the skirt suit route with a spicy, underpinning-baring twist. She wore a plunging tailored jacket and a see-through skirt that fully exposed her matching panties.

Charli XCX ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images This just in: Charli XCX confirmed it’s brat to skip pants. She brought the drama in a feathery concoction: a tailored crop top, blazer, and a plume-lined skirt so sheer it put her undies on display.

Monica Barbaro Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Another pantless see-through number was Monica Barbaro’s after-party look, which included a floral-embroidered dress, a bra, and granny panties.