The ‘80s are back, baby. Since releasing her new album, Vie, in September, Doja Cat has been embracing all the nostalgic vibes. Throughout the musician’s latest era, she’s been channeling retro styles, mirroring the ‘80s-infused tone of her new pop and R&B record.

Whether she’s dressing for release parties or music videos, Doja is embracing all the ‘80s trends, from colorful tights to puffy sleeves. But on Oct. 1, she added a modern twist to the mix. For an outing in New York City, Doja paired a plunging top with a pair of opaque tights in The Life of a Showgirl orange.

Doja’s Showgirl-Coded Tights

Ever the performer, Doja got a head start on her Showgirl era when she stepped out in bright orange tights on Oct. 1, two days ahead of Taylor Swift’s latest album release. That evening, Doja headed to the Urban Outfitters store on Fifth Avenue to sign copies of her new album.

For the appearance, she went pantless in a pair of Showgirl-coded tights. On top, Doja wore a cleavage-baring blouse in a grayscale animal print. A wide studded belt cinched the top together, accentuating her waist. Doja paired the ‘fit with her signature footwear choice: a pair of sky-high platform heels with a skinny ankle strap.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

She rounded off the look with some very ‘80s-inspired accessories, including a black velvet cap and oversized teardrop earrings featuring large purple gemstones.

Doja’s Other Colorful Tights

Pairing animal print with colorful tights has become Doja’s go-to over the past few weeks. At her official Vie launch party in New York City on Sep. 29, she sported cobalt blue stockings and a zebra print bodysuit, with a corset-style bodice, peplum silhouette, and dramatic rounded neckline. Silver platform heels finished off the daring look.

Doja’s accessories were just as eye-catching. The singer went for more bright pieces, choosing a yellow purse and a pair of red fang-like earrings. A diamond chocker necklace added some glitz to the funky ‘fit.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

One thing’s for sure: Showgirl orange looks very fitting on Doja.