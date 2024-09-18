Doja Cat appeared on the cover of film, art, and culture magazine Present Space for its fourth print edition, which featured nine photos of the rapper snapped by photographer Daniel Shea. In the first of the bunch, Doja looked as ethereal as ever in a black-and-white shot of her in a see-through, mesh, crystal gown.

She always jumps at the opportunity to experiment with the latest high-fashion runway looks, and this shoot was no exception. So it made sense, then, that she would wear a shimmering gown straight from Versace’s Fall 2024 collection that debuted in Milan in February.

Doja’s See-Through Crystal Netted Gown

The photos appeared alongside an interview by fellow rapper Jack Harlow. When he asked about her ever-changing sense of style, she said, “I think I try to balance between two different things: I like to be understated, but I have this need to be a little campy and a little crazy when it comes to fashion.”

Doja wore the full runway look down to the gold bikini underneath (which is one of her go-to looks). She did, however, swap out the camel-colored PVC sandals for a pair of silver platforms instead.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

In another image from the shoot, Doja was photographed wearing two brown belts over her chest as a top. It’s these types of boundary-pushing and creative styling tricks that show exactly how artistic the rapper can get with her style.

“A lot of these opportunities that I get to express myself publicly with fashion, I take them and I try to do something that feels like a performance piece, something that can inspire,” she said.

Case in point: her latest Met Gala look in May. The “Paint The Town Red” singer wore a sopping-wet looking white T-shirt dress by Vetements. She took the look one step further with her dramatic teardrop eye makeup.

Matt Crossick/PA Images/Getty Images

Or how about in 2023 when she showed up to the Met Gala as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette?

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her latest netted gown cover shoot may have been considered daring for most, but I’d say it was one her most understated looks yet.