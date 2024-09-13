Doja Cat holds little back in her music, as evidenced on her most recent album. But this sentiment also applies to her wardrobe. The rapper has proven to be a huge fan of naked fashion, pulling off thong bodysuits, transparent latex, and nip-baring dresses, to name a few.

It should come as no surprise that she embraced the micro shorts trend in her latest Instagram post on Sept. 12. From Sydney Sweeney to Sabrina Carpenter, starlets have shown that micro shorts can add edge or a casual flair to an otherwise glamorous outfit. In Doja’s case, she managed to do both.

Doja’s Cheeky Shorts

In her new mirror selfies, Doja got cheeky by showing off some very teeny denim shorts. She belted the blue jeans with an oversized black belt and blade-shaped silver buckle.

Instagram / Doja Cat

Doja’s Backless Top

Doja’s shorts weren’t the only part of her outfit that was exceptionally short. The star wore a long-sleeved black crop top with an angular neckline that only stretched to her shoulder blades. The completely backless look allowed her to show off her winged back tattoo.

Instagram / Doja Cat

Doja’s Naked Looks

On numerous occasions, Doja has been able to turn naked looks into proper couture. For the 2023 Time100 Gala, she wore a Valentino couture gown with a sheer bodice and pink ruffles, showing off her thong and a strapless bra.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Over a year later, Doja took to Instagram to show off a racy corporate-core look. She paired a beige oversized coat with a matching sleeveless bodysuit.

Instagram / Doja Cat

The thong made for a very cheeky outfit that HR would definitely have an issue with.