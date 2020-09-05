48 Dresses & Bottoms Under $30 So Comfortable People Wish They Bought 'Em Sooner

There's nothing better than looking good and feeling great — whether you're getting dressed for an outing or just lounging around the house. Wearing pieces that are soft, flowing, breathable, and stretchy is the ultimate key to all-day comfort. Thanks to Amazon and its vast inventory of clothing, there are hundreds — if not thousands — of comfortable dresses and bottoms under $30 that you're sure to love. To help you get started, I've put together a list of clothing pieces so cozy that you're going to wish you bought them sooner.

Now that staying in has become the new normal, stocking up on cozy items has never felt more important. Whether you're looking for a soft pair of leggings to relax on the couch in or a great dress to wear to your next virtual hangout, this list has got you covered. The best part is that everything is right here at your fingertips, so all you have to do is click, buy, and wait patiently for your package's arrival. I mean, it certainly doesn't get much better — or easier — than that.

So without further ado, it's time to check out this list of some of the most comfortable and affordable dresses and bottoms that Amazon has to offer.

1 A Swing Dress Made Of Soft Cotton STYLEWORD Women's Casual Swing Dress with Pocket Amazon $26 See On Amaxon Step into the world feeling fancy and cozy with this swing dress. It's made of cotton and spandex — which makes it super comfortable — and is highlighted by a wrap-top with adjustable spaghetti straps. The elastic waist ensures that it fits perfectly around the midriff, and it comes in various colors and patterns for your choosing. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

2 The Wraparound Mini Dress With A Frilly Skirt Relipop Summer Women's Short Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This V-neck wraparound dress is pure perfection. It's made of a soft cotton and polyester blend, and it can be worn with your favorite footwear on any occasion. This dress is available in various floral and polka dot patterns, and it's sure to become your new go-to when you're trying to be cute and comfy at the same time. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

3 This Button-Down Dress With Spaghetti Straps AlvaQ Women Spaghetti Strap Button Down Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon It doesn't get more simple and easy than this button-down dress. It features spaghetti straps and a flowing design that's easy and comfy to pull off on any day. Pair with your favorite footwear and you're good to go. There are several patterns and colors to choose from. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4 A V-Neck Dress With Layered Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Women's Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Bell sleeves and a flowing silhouette make this dress a must-have. It also features a V-shaped neckline and hits just above the knees for a fit that works on various occasions. This style is offered in a myriad of colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5 This Pair Of Shorts That Comes In So Many Colors Elapsy Womens Casua Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon Cool and casual, these high-waisted shorts are great for beach days, lounging around the house, or outings with the family. They're soft and have a drawstring waist with four functional pockets that can hold all of your important items. Made to match your favorite tops and accessories, these shorts come in a large variety of colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

6 A T-Shirt Dress That Has A Side Knot Dearlovers Womens Short Sleeve Tshirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is soft and easy to wear on any casual outing. It features a V-neck and is adorned with a side knot at the hem that gives it a unique flair. This dress comes in an assortment of colors for your selection. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

7 This Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress With Ruffled Top Yidarton Women Summer Long Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made with a soft cotton blend, this maxi dress is both comfortable and gorgeous. It has a chic, ruffled bodice and an elongated silhouette that'll look great as you stroll the beach or head out on the town. The dress is offered in an array of prints and colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

8 The Striped Midi Dress With A Side Tie Levaca Women's Short Sleeve Striped Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made of polyester and spandex, this silky-soft midi dress is perfect for staying comfortable and fashionable. It features an empire waist with a non-removable belt, and it's accentuated with short sleeves and functional pockets. This dress comes in a variety of stripe and floral patterns for your choosing. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

9 This Halter Top Sun Dress With A Floral Print OUGES Women's Halter Neck Sundress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This cotton and spandex sun dress is just what you need for your next warm-weather soirée. It's made of cotton and spandex and features an A-line silhouette with a halter-neck tie. So many patterns and colors are available. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

10 A Faux-Wrap, V-Neck Dress With Pom-Pom Decorations Simplee Apparel Women Sexy Deep Line Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This faux-wrap front dress is made with 100% cotton and can be worn with your favorite shoes and accessories. It can easily be dressed up or down as needed, and it features a V-shaped neckline, a ruffled hemline with pom-pom decorations, and an attached belt that can be tied in the back. It comes in two colors and one other style for your choosing. Available sizes: 4 - 10

11 A Belted Dress With A Modern Geometric Pattern ECOWISH Womens Geometric Pattern Dresses Amazon $28 See On Amazon This geometric pattern dress is as comfortable as it is cute. It's made of polyester and cotton, so it's soft and lightweight while also featuring a unique pattern that's sure to earn a lot of compliments. The V-shaped neckline, side slits, and belted waist are an added plus, making this dress chic and modern for any occasion. Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

12 A Swing Tunic That Can Be Worn As A Dress Or Top Romwe Women's Sleeveless Swing Tunic Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This swing tunic top is great to throw on as you head to the beach or another laid-back destination. Made of polyester and spandex, it's loose-fitting and easy to wear as a top or a dress. This frock comes in a variety of colors and patterns — including different tie-dye shades — for your selection. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

13 A Basic T-Shirt Dress For Casual Occasions MOLERANI Women's Casual Loose Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This loose-fitting T-shirt dress is basic in the best way. It features short sleeves and a knee-length hem, and it'll go great with anything you pair it with. It's available in lots of solid colors and comes in plenty of patterns, too. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

14 A Pair Of Compression Shorts With Pockets BALEAF Women's Exercise Shorts Side Pocket Amazon $20 See On Amazon Slip into these cozy compression shorts for exercising, hanging around the house, running errands, and more. They feature a high waist and mid-thigh length with a side pocket to hold your phone or other important devices. These shorts pair well with many tops and footwear, and they come in a lot of vibrant colors. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large, 3XL Plus - 5XL Plus

15 These Leopard Beach Shorts With A Drawstring Waist Kafeimali Women's Leopard Beach Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made with a blend of cotton and polyester, these leopard shorts are both cute and comfy. They have a drawstring waistband and two side pockets where you can tuck your hands or other important items. The trendy leopard print makes them super stylish to wear on any casual outing you'd like. Available sizes: Small - XXL

16 A Pair Of High-Waisted Pants With Some Stretch SweatyRocks Women's Work Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These high-waisted pants are thick, soft, and stretchy. They even feature button detailing at the waist, just like jeans. The cropped ankle length is perfect for pairing these bottoms with your favorite footwear, while the overall style works with tops and jackets. Available sizes: X-Small - XXL

17 The Short-Sleeve Dress With Ruched Detailing Along The Sides BTFBM Women's T Shirt Short Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Slip into the dress for any day or night outing. It has a scooped neckline, short sleeves, and a draped skit with a crisscross hem. It can be paired with your favorite sandals, sneakers, or heels — and it comes in a variety of solid colors (in addition to the striped pattern pictured here). Available sizes: Small - XL

18 These Belted Palazzo Pants That Come In Different Colors ECOWISH Womens High Waist Pants with Belt Amazon $30 See On Amazon These palazzo pants fit like a dream, thanks the high waist that peaks above the cloth belt (which can be adjusted as needed). The loose, flowing design goes great with tanks, tees, blouses, and more — and comes in a variety of colors. Available sizes: Small - XL

19 A Pair Of Shorts With A Paper-Bag Waist GRACE KARIN Casual Shorts with Pockets Amazon $22 See On Amazon This pair of shorts features a paper-bag waist with a fixed belt. They work well with any tank, blouse, or tucked T-shirt, and they can be worn to both casual or dressier events. The side pockets give you a place to tuck your hands or other items you may need. Available sizes: Small - XXL

20 A Swing Dress That Gives The Appearance Of A Top & Skirt MEROKEETY Women's Summer Casual Swing Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This swing dress offers the look of a top and skirt — but in the comfort of a one-piece dress. It features a striped top and a solid bottom, along with a belted waistband and side pockets. This midi-length style is offered in 10 different color combinations for your selection. Available sizes: Small - XL

21 A Pair Of Capri-Length Joggers That Are Seriously Cozy CRZ YOGA Drawstring Joggers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep it cozy with this pair of capri-length joggers. They feature a drawstring waist and have two functional pockets for added comfort and style. The pants can be dressed up or down, and they're sure to become your new favorite pants for everyday wear. There are eight colors available. Available sizes: XX-Small - X-Large

22 These Cotton Cargo Shorts With Multiple Pockets Dickies Women's 11-Inch Cargo Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made of 100% cotton, these cargo shorts are breathable and comfortable enough to wear on pretty much any occasion. They hit right above the knees and feature a relaxed fit with multiple pockets. These shorts have been pre-washed for ultimate softness, and they're offered in four neutral hues for your selection. Available sizes: 4 - 20

23 A Cute Crew-Neck Dress With Long Sleeves Amazon Essentials Women's Crewneck Above-the-Knee Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Cute on comfortable, this knee-length dress is easy to toss on anytime you're in a hurry. It has long sleeves and a crew neckline which gives it a casual look that can be worn with shoes or sneakers. This style is offered in two different striped patterns and four cool muted hues. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

24 A Simple V-Neck Dress For Any Occasion Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sweet and simple is the name of the game when it comes to this V-neck flare dress. Made of rayon and elastane, it's soft, flowing, and simple to pair with your favorite shoes and accessories for basically any occasion. The dress is available in black, charcoal, and an assortment of jewel-tone colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

25 The Swing Dress That's "Soft & Comfy" Amazon Essentials Women's Long-Sleeve Crewneck Swing Dress Amazon $18 See On Amazon Loose and laid back, this swing dress is "soft and comfy," according to one Amazon customer. It's made of rayon and elastane — which allows it to move when you move — and it features long sleeves and a crew neck. It can be worn with just about any shoes and comes in a few dark shades for your selection. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

26 A Comfortable T-Shirt Dress Made With Breathable Cotton Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Pima Cotton Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon It doesn't get much more comfortable than the smooth feeling of cotton and modal — and T-shirt dress delivers. Complete with a relaxed shape, a flowing skirt, and short sleeves, it'll keep you cool while you're on the go or relaxing at home. Choose from a selection of muted colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

27 These Color-Block Leggings That'll Add Variety To Your Workout Wardrobe Amazon Brand - AURIQUE Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon Put a spin on your workout and loungewear collection with these color-block leggings. Made of soft and stretchy materials, they're high-waisted and easy to slip in and out of as needed. They're also offered four shades which are also color-blocked, including dusty pink, dress blue, and more. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

28 This Short Sleeve V-Neck Dress Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This V-neck swing dress is a total dream in rayon in elastane. The style drapes freely and has a soft and cozy feel. It comes in three floral patterns and is also offered in polka-dot and striped versions. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

29 A Cotton T-Shirt Dress With A Front Pocket Amazon Brand - Goodthreads Heavyweight Cotton Slub T-Shirt Pocket Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This dress is cozy and convenient, because it's made with 100% cotton and features a front pocket. On top of that, it boasts a crew-neck top and short sleeves, and it's available in over five colors and patterns (including stripes and animal print). Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

30 A Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress With A V-Neck Top Amazon Brand - Lark & Ro Women's Wrap Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This wraparound dress has the perfect look and feel for any occasion. The elevated side tie gives the silhouette a cinched shape, while the soft polyester and elastane materials are soft and comfortable like loungewear. Plus, the long, snug sleeves add both style and warmth to the look. Several colors and patterns are available, including floral options, stripes, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

31 A Crew-Neck Shift Dress With Puffy, Ruffled Short Sleeves Amazon Brand - Lark & Ro Crew Neck Fit and Flare Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made jersey-knit fabric that feels extra-soft, this fit-and-flare dress is comfy for all occasions while remaining fashionable. It has a crew neck top and puffy sleeves, along with a knee-length hemline. This one features a navy background with a leaf design, but others are available in different colors. Available sizes: 0 - 16

32 A Pair Of Comfy, Wide-Leg Culottes Trousers Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Culotte Pant Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made of rayon and spandex, these are some of the comfiest pants you'll ever wear. The culotte trousers boast a pull-on design and hit just below the knees, and many customers have written that they're "super soft." Choose from three neutral colors: black, gray, and navy. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

33 These Cotton Twill Shorts With Front Pockets Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Cotton Knit Twill Easy Short Amazon $25 See On Amazon Run errands or lounge comfortably around the house in these cotton twill shorts. They feature a drawstring waistband and have two front pockets that add style and convenience. Four muted colors are available. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

34 A Tank-Top Maxi Dress With An Empire Waistline Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Slip into this tank-top maxi dress for daytime or nighttime wear. It has an empire waistline and full-length skirt that works with just about any shoe, boot, or sneaker. Add accessories or a jacket for extra style. There are several colors and a few patterns available. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

35 A Must-Have Pair Of Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Amazon $20 See On Amazon A necessary staple for any casual wardrobe, these terry fleece joggers are comfy and easy to wear with your favorite T-shirts and sneakers. They have a relaxed fit and drawstring closure, and they come in a variety of colors (including patterns with stars). Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

36 A Plus-Size Maxi Dress With An Asymmetric Hemline Milumia Plus Size Short Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This polyester and spandex maxi dress is great for any spring or summer event. It features a wraparound closure, a V-neck top, and an asymmetrical hemline. It's even offered in a myriad of floral prints. Available in sizes: 0X - 4X

37 This Plus-Size Baby Doll Dress With Ruffled Cap Sleeves Milumia Women's Plus Size Pleated Short Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Adorned with ruffled cap sleeves and a scoop-neck top, this plus-size baby doll dress is super cute and comfy to wear. It's free-flowing and it hits right above the knees. Plus, the style can be worn with all types of footwear and comes in various patterns to suit your taste. Available in sizes: 0X- 4X

38 Another Baby Doll Dress With A V-Neckline & Pleated Detailing Hestenve Women's Short Sleeve Swing Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon You'll feel effortlessly stylish and comfortable in this baby doll swing dress. It's made with rayon and spandex — and it has a V-neck top along with short, elbow-length sleeves. The skirt portion of the dress is also pleated at the top for extra style. It's available in a range of muted hues along with a leopard print design. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

39 This A-Line Swing Skirt With A Pleated Design Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Swing Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon This pleated A-line swing skirt is sure to become your go-to when you want to get dressed up. It's made with a fabric blend of polyester and viscose, and it features an elastic waistband closure that's comfortable and easy to wear. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

40 Another A-Line Skirt With A Button-Down Front & Pockets Naggoo Womens Casual Front Button Midi Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon What's not to love about this skirt? The A-line style will likely match any top and shoes you pair with it, while the button-down front provides a casual touch. Not to mention, the pockets are super convenient for carrying your phone, keys, and wallet. There several colors available that'll fit easily into your wardrobe. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

41 This Ruffled Mini Skirt That Comes In An Array Of Patterns Hibluco Women's Ruffle Pleated Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This ruffled, pleated mini skirt delivers when it comes to both style and comfort. It's made of cotton and polyester, and features an elasticized waistband with a drawstring at the front. This mini skirt is available in lots of cute patterns that'll go great with your favorite tops and accessories. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

42 A Loose-Fitting Dress With Tiered Ruffles Along The Skirt KIRUNDO 2020 Loose Pleated Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This dress is made with 100% cotton and fits loosely with a tiered ruffle design. It hits above the knees and also has short ruffled sleeves. This style comes in several floral designs, and it's even offered in leopard print. The dress also closes with a button in the back. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

43 A Soft, Sleeveless Racerback Maxi Dress Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This racerback maxi dress is the comfy and versatile piece you're going to want in your wardrobe. It can be worn with sneakers while running errands, or even dressed up with heels and accessories for a night on the town. The scoop neck and tank-top styling make it an effortless staple, while the viscose and elastane blend makes it soft. Choose from five colors. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

44 A Sleeveless Midi Dress That Comes In Muted Tones Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon In my opinion, this midi dress is suitable for any comfortable outing — day or night. It's made of polyester, viscose, and elastane — and it's sleeveless for cool and simple wear. Along with being super versatile, it's available in six muted colors that you can mix and match with your favorite shoes and accessories. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

45 A Knee-Length Dress With 3-Quarter Sleeves & A Scoop Neck Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Dress Amazon $15 See On Amazon Crafted with a luxe, jersey-cotton feel, this knee-length dress is fitting for any occasion. It has a scoop neckline and a hemline that hit just above the knees. This style is highlighted by three-quarter sleeves — and it comes in five neutral colors for your choosing. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

46 A Sleeveless Plus-Size Dress That Feels Like Smooth Jersey Cotton Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Sleeveless V-Neck Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Constructed with luxe rayon and spandex that's made to feel like jersey cotton , this V-neck dress is soft and smooth against the skin. It's completely sleeveless and can be easily dressed up or down with the addition of a jacket, top, or accessories. This knee-length dress is offered in both red and black. Available sizes: 1X

47 These Sweatpants Come In A Variety Of Neutral Colors Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Sweatpants Amazon $23 See On Amazon It doesn't get comfier than a basic pair of sweatpants. Constructed with soft French terry fleece, these are made with an elastic waistband and a drawstring closure. They offer a relaxed fit and are great for both running or lounging around. This style is available in an array of neutral colors, including charcoal, indigo, and more. Available sizes: 1X- 6X