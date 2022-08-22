Dua Lipa toasted to her 27th year on Sunday, celebrating with friends in a glamorous, but tiny Marc Jacobs look.

For the special occasion, Lipa opted for an appropriately show-stopping ‘fit plucked straight from the brand’s fall 2022 runway. The British hitmaker donned a dazzling, barely-there halter bra covered in rhinestones and a white canvas maxi skirt (one of fall’s hottest trends, tbh). She cinched her voluminous skirt at the waist with a black leather belt and layered on a coordinating cropped jacket.

From there, things only got bolder and better — much like Lipa with each passing year. She finished off with a pair of white buckled heels set on a truly massive platform base. It’s just like Lipa to choose these fierce ankle-breakers for her big day — she loves a good statement-making trend and larger-than-life shoe styles are having a major moment.

On the accessories front, the birthday girl reached for a milky puff handbag and a silver chain bracelet and earrings by Bottega Veneta (which seamlessly matched the hardware on her purse). Always a fan of glitz, she also rocked a couple of her favorite iced-out rings from Bulgari and Shay Jewelry.

The result? Pure fabulousness. Scroll through the post below to take in all of those angles.