Though it might seem like this indecently hot summer may never end, crispy air is only weeks away. I can almost hear the orange-red leaves rustling and a cute barista calling out, “pumpkin spice flat white for Rachel!” (don’t ask me who Rachel is). Soon enough, fall will be upon us — in both temperature and style.
In particular, I’m anticipating the fall shoe trends. Since the pandemic, fashion has taken a turn for the big, bold, and avant-garde.
During last February’s Fashion Month, designers sent striking shoes down the catwalk — the kind made for garnering envious stares. Looks ran the gamut, from giant, fur-covered platforms dyed a fiery shade of reddish-orange at Bottega Veneta to Gucci’s colorful, logo-embossed take on the classic Adidas Gazelle. Unfortunately for minimalists, this season’s trends are loud.
This energy is reflected in the latest releases. Exciting new styles will be everywhere, including: obscenely tall platforms,
quirky bubble clogs, classic loafers with a twist, and plush styles coated in fluff. I know — I can’t wait, either.
So, there's bound to be something to your liking, whether you fancy a more grounded look or want in on all the platform action. In need of some inspiration? Keep reading for our fall footwear edit ahead.
Extra-Lifted Platforms
Models traversed the runway (somehow, gracefully) in mammoth platforms at just about every show, from Valentino to Versace and Marc Jacobs. The collective ardor for these height-boosting styles is
strong. Punky Buckles
While buckle-adorned pumps were introduced at Versace and Prada, moto-inspired boots were spotted at Dior, Roberto Cavalli, Miu Miu, and more. Bold thigh-highs with buckled straps also arrived at Del Core and Courrèges. It’s giving edge. It’s giving goth. And, yeah, I basically couldn’t be more here for it.
Skate Sneakers
Yes, there were plenty of towering ankle-breakers at shows, but sporty sneakers could also be found at The Row, Coperni, Louis Vuitton, Loewe, and more. So, if comfort is a top prio for you (same, tbh), you’re in luck. I’ve personally been saving my pennies to splurge on the
Adidas x Gucci collab. Jazzed-Up Loafers
Statement loafers featuring chunky soles, embossing, loud prints, and funky adornments have been a major player in footwear the past few months. You’ll essentially become omnipresent this autumn. Recently, Zendaya, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber have all sported elevated loafers.
Knee-Skimmers
Knee-high boots were seen across the board at fall shows — from heeled pairs in vibrant hues to lace-up versions. Rock a classic pair with a skirt and a leather blazer à la
Lorelai Gilmore or go for a statement-making look in a futuristic metallic leather style. Massive Clogs
Maximalist clogs — a trend that kicked off in the ‘70s, before eventually fading out — are officially having a moment again. Brands like Simon Miller, Gucci, and more have been offering up extra-clunky iterations of the subversive silhouette. Lean into it, friends.
Fur Accents
Acne Studios, Loewe, Ricks Owens, Off-White, and Lanvin showed shoes, including boots, slip-ons,
and pumps, blanketed in fluffy coats for the upcoming season. As someone with consistently cold feet, I’m all about the fuzzy footwear trend. Give me all the fleecy, furry, faux (of course) options. Angled Heels
Curvy heels made appearances at Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent, and strappy, sky-high wedges that looked like someone took an ice cream scoop to them were a big element of Tom Ford’s show. Expect to see plenty of boots and pumps with angular heels this fall.
