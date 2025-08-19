Dua Lipa Wore A Bra Over Her Sheer Bodysuit On Her Latest Magazine Cover

When Dua Lipa released her third studio album, Radical Optimism, fans should’ve known that her “radical” POV would seep into other areas of her life — particularly, her fashion. She’s always been a spicy dresser, of course; She’s partly responsible for the ubiquity of the exposed thong trend. But she upped the risqué ante since launching this album.

On tour, for example, the “Houdini” songstress practically turned lingerie into her onstage uniform, rocking corseted designer bodysuits and see-through lace catsuits that spotlighted her intimates. Off-stage, she also embraces the fashion-forward mentality, flaunting skivvies regularly. Case in point: her latest magazine cover.

Dua’s Lace Bodysuit

Lipa is no stranger to gracing magazine covers, and on Tuesday, Aug. 19, she dropped her latest for Harper’s Bazaar’s September issue, aka the most coveted placement for any fashion magazine. Dubbed the Icons Issue, the Barbie star wore a look deserving of the tag.

Decked out in Valentino, she donned an ultra-see-through lace bodysuit in a delicate lilac. Though she wore black high-waist briefs (from Baserange) underneath, she skipped the bra. Instead, she wore a jet-black Valentino bralette over the onesie, giving a new definition to “exposed undies.” For added texture, she threw on a Y2K-inspired bolero in multicolored lace and a brown fur trim, also from the Italian label.

She completed the ’fit with a statement necklace from Bulgari, sheer tights from Falke, and sparkly heeled sandals.

She Committed A Fashion Sin

Inside the cover story, Lipa served more spicy looks, including one that threw out the fashion rulebook. Back in the day, style savants were advised against mixing brown and black. Lipa, however, proved that the style guide is archaic with one Gucci outfit: a brown lace bodysuit with a deep, deep plunge, and a shiny leather skirt in black. It was the perfect cocktail of romance and edge.

A Bra-Forward Look

Elsewhere in the story, Lipa stripped to a satin cone-esque bra with a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with a draped pencil skirt — both pieces from Givenchy by Sarah Burton. She completed the look with Bulgari’s famed Serpenti jewelry, including a necklace and bracelet in the likeness of the slithering reptile.