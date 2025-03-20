During her last tour a few years back, Dua Lipa’s on-stage signature was custom catsuits and sparkling bodysuits to make her Future Nostalgia era shimmer. But now that she’s back on tour supporting her latest LP, Radical Optimism, the pop star is embracing new looks, including one spicy corset inspired by a bygone era.

Dua’s Old Hollywood Corset

During the early days of her pop stardom, Lipa wore lots of athleisure. When her Future Nostalgia era dawned, her style could only be described as, well, nostalgically futuristic. The bright colors, nylon fabrics, and shiny sequins she wore on stage combined with the innovative silhouettes and one-of-a-kind designs of luxury fashion house Mugler made for a perfect blend of Studio 54-meets-new age superstar.

Most recently, she’s been in her naked dressing era. When she’s not on one of her many pantsless outings, she’s either wearing a sheer ensemble or exposing her undies in unexpected ways. On tour, she’s blending her love of the vintage fashion with her penchant for revealing clothing, as evidenced by her recent stage look.

While performing in Melbourne, Australia on March 19, Lipa wore a satin nude-colored corset bodysuit with a sparkly chiffon halter design and a sweetheart neckline.

Naomi Rahim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unlike past tour costumes, the garment looked like a piece straight out of an old Hollywood film. Not only was the piece adorned with a chevron pattern down the front — a very art deco-inspired detail — it also featured a lace-up trimming down the sides for an extra dose of drama.

Naomi Rahim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She managed to add a little edge to the look by layering a pair of see-through fishnet tights underneath the lingerie, and sporting a solid black manicure.

Naomi Rahim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tthe stage production had Lipa leaning into the tinseltown reference even further. At one point during the show, her dancers surrounded her with oversized feather fans as she performed a show-stopping rendition of “End of an Era” in the center, creating a visual homage to vaudeville.

Naomi Rahim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed the look with knee-high sparkly go-go boots.

Naomi Rahim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Looks like Dua Lipa is nostalgic for more than just the future.