Those who lived through the noughties have been in a constant state of style déjà vu. In recent years, fashion’s finest revived layered tank tops, UGG boots, and more divisive trends like whale tails peering out of low-rise jeans, like they were stepping straight out of a nostalgic movie set. No style savant, however, is more determined to bring back seemingly all of the decade’s biggest trends than Bella Hadid.

A big Y2K-fashion advocate, the supermodel is singlehandedly keeping the early 2000s fervor alive. Apart from rocking more mainstream revivals, she also wears pieces others have sworn off (or dubbed “ugly”). If that’s not enough, she’ll pull straight from the 2000s archives, rocking dresses or bags from the era. Her latest look, however, featured a style I haven’t seen in years: the mesh poncho. As a surprise to no one, she gave the knitted topper a risqué refresh.

Bella’s Braless Poncho

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, the supermodel attended one of her many 'Ôrəbella events, timed to the launch of its latest fragrance, the “woody, fruity” Eternal Roots. Clutching the new lychee-colored bottle, she wore the poncho in question.

Back in the day, spurred by the likes of Hilary Duff, the shawl-esque piece was thrown over tank tops and worn asymmetrically, with one shoulder peering out. Instead of wearing it over, well, anything, Hadid wore a knitted gold poncho as a top, completely baring her midriff. The braless, skin-baring take gave the nostalgic style a contemporary feel.

A Second Y2K Trend / A More Divisive Y2K Trend

It wasn’t just her top that triggered fashion flashbacks — her pants did too. If you look at the placement of the near-non-existent waistband, it’s so far down her hips, recalling ultra-low-rise bottoms from that decade.

If you’re hesitant to recreate this look (I, for one, am steering clear of low-rise anything for the foreseeable future), don’t fret. You can cop her beauty look — or, at least, her new scent.

Hadid kept her makeup look fresh and styled her hair in a messy updo with exaggerated side bangs (another Y2K relic). She also presumably spritzed herself with her new “skin perfume,” Eternal Roots. It’s available in three sizes: 10mL, 50mL, and 100mL for $35, $72, and $100, respectively.