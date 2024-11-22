Dua Lipa Forgot To Wear A Bra In Her Latest Skin-Baring Campaign

If you haven’t noticed, Dua Lipa has a habit of forgetting to wear pants. From promoting her world tour sans trousers to bottomlessly strolling through bookstores, the pop star has no shame when it comes to going pantsless. Well, it looks like her streak of forgetfulness continues — only this time, it’s her bra that’s gone “Houdini.”

Dua’s Braless Moment

Dua Lipa has been an ambassador for YSL Beauty for several years (since 2019, to be exact), but in February 2024, the “Levitating” singer expanded her role to Global Makeup Ambassador for YSL Beauty. Her first order of business with her new title? Starring in a high-glam campaign for the lip-focused franchise, YSL LOVESHINE. And to the surprise of no one, Lipa appeared in the promotional content without — you guessed it — pants.

Her latest campaign with the brand is a bit different, however. Rather than forgoing her bottoms, Lipa left a key undergarment at home altogether.

In the campaign, which the pop star shared on Nov. 22, Lipa promotes the new LIBRE FLOWERS & FLAMES fragrance while walking through the desert. Keeping her cool in the hot conditions, Lipa wears a dark-colored suit jacket with a plunging neckline and nothing else underneath.

The V-shaped neckline reaches its peak right around the sternum, leaving Lipa’s chest totally exposed. She paired the well-tailored garment with matching trousers, which boasted a skinny leg-fit and hit right above the ankles.

She Wore A Sheer Top

Luckily for the 29-year-old, all hope was not lost on the bra front that day. Lipa appears in the commercial in a second outfit that very prominently puts her bra on display all thanks to her sheer top.

The long-sleeved number features an attached scarf around the neck that’s styled in a loose, oversized bowtie, and is made from a see-through material that, despite its dark hue, naturally draws attention to Lipa’s subtle bralette.

The “Dance the Night” songstress completed the look with gold statement earrings and a series of bejeweled cuffs, as well as a pair of pointed-toe stilettos and a matte red lip.

At this rate, Lipa will be walking the red carpet completely naked in no time.