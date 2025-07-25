Back in the noughties, the style consensus was this: being a Chloé girl was peak fashion. After all, the biggest It girls were. If the likes of the Olsen twins, Sienna Miller, and Kate Moss weren’t carrying their favorite carryalls from the brand, they were consistently rocking boho-chic. As with most aesthetics, the fashion cycle kicked in and the look faded down for a hot minute, until the label appointed Chemena Kamali to take over as creative director in October 2023.

Within months, the brand was restored to its former It girl-favorite glory, with a new harem of industry icons embracing the label: Sydney Sweeney, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Jennifer Lopez, among others. From her debut collection, which she unveiled during Paris Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2024 season, Kamali practically kickstarted the boho revival, and led fashion girlies to dust off their clogs and wedges and add their Paddington bags back to the roster. No one piece, however, has been as buzzy as the reimagined Chloé Bracelet.

The Chloé Bracelet’s Long History

A supple, slouchy crescent-shaped bag, the Bracelet is accented with coiled hardware on each end and connected by a massive metal ring, like its namesake accessory. It practically doubles as jewelry, for those particularly interested in a multi-purpose purchase.

Kamali’s chic iteration has only been in the market for about a year, but its roots go as far back as Phoebe Philo’s era at the French label, which lasted from 2001 to 2006. The OG Bracelet, which debuted as part the then-creative director’s Spring/Summer 2002 collection, garnered an A-list fan base, including Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian. Kamali’s archival nod wasn’t a mere historical homage; it was also a touching tribute and homecoming, especially since she got her design headstart at the French label under Philo, no less.

The key differences between the new version of the Bracelet and its older sister are the larger metal ring, the more polished finish, and, most notably, the fact that the ring is now detachable.

Celebs Love The Bag

Though the bag has only been in the market for less than a year, A-listers have flocked to the nostalgic arm candy. For example, Sweeney, who already boasts an impressive collection of designer handbags, stepped out carrying a caramel brown Bracelet in January.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Months later, while attending the Taormina Film Festival, Olivia Wilde accented her lace slip with the gilded bag on a red carpet, in a rich maroon suede.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Other celebrities have also been spotted toting the style, including Kiernan Shipka, Cristin Milioti, and Sienna Miller, who loved the first, Philo-era edition of the Bracelet.

Wait, The Bracelet Costs How Much?!

Anyone eyeing the Bracelet has options. Though it only comes in two sizes (a small and a large), it’s offered in several materials including leather and suede, as well as more limited styles featuring crochet, snakeskin, studs, or fringe. If you’re not a fan of the circular handgrip, some are available in a golden “banana handle.”

The leather mini retails for $2,690 and the prices go up to $5,790 for the fringed leather bag. Some limited edition styles, like a crescent crochet tote, sells for $1,750 and would be perfect for summer. Don’t be deterred by the price — the bag is especially versatile and can be worn several ways. With the bracelet, one can carry it as a clutch or as a top-handle bag. Meanwhile, for those who prefer a more hands-free approach, detach the handle and wear it with the accompanying strap as a shoulder or crossbody bag.