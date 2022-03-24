She’s donned a gravity-defying beehive hairdo and a disco-era sequined mini skirt, but singer-songwriter Dua Lipa’s colorful nails prove that her bold style extends to her fingertips. On her Instagram Stories on March 24, the “Levitating” singer showed off a groovy lava lamp-esque mani decorated with intertwined swirls of red-orange, amber, and metallic silver polish that gave total ’90s vibes.

Lipa’s funky manicure is credited to celebrity nail artists Kim Truong and Diễm. Truong is responsible for some other eye-catching manis seen on A-listers like Kerry Washington, Camilla Cabello, Zendaya, and others (she also created the molten-esque silver manicure that Kourtney Kardashian sported for Bustle’s March cover). Los Angeles-based manicurist Diễm counts singers Katy Perry, H.E.R., and Janelle Monáe — along with the other Kardashian sisters — as clients.

Together, Truong and Diễm gave Lipa a very on-trend almond-shaped set coated in citrus-y shades that are a perfect source of spring nail art inspiration. With the bright hues and waves of silver lining each nail, Lipa’s mani is serving some major Power Ranger energy. In her Instagram Story, the London-born artist’s fingertips are peeking out from the sleeve of a chocolate brown sweater, but this funky and fiery manicure would be just as fitting paired with a skin-tight suit designed for fighting crime.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the style chameleon has rocked fun nail art — or even a psychedelic mani. Last June, Lipa posted an IG carousel that showed off a tie-dyed square set with hypnotic swirls of yellow, pink, turquoise, and purple. I, for one, will be checking her Insta to see what her next manicure will look like.