There are lots of exciting things about March (like warmer weather, dining alfresco, and longer days just to name a few). It’s also the perfect time to break out the fun nail polish colors and playful manicure designs again. If you needed some motivation to swap out those dark colors and say hello to spring nail art season, here’s all the inspiration you’ll need.
Yes, you can theoretically wear these designs (or any winter nail art) all year round if that’s your vibe. But something about changing up your beauty routine, whether it be skin care makeup, or nails, seems right with the changing of the seasons. Plus, it just makes sense to go from winter warm and cozy to springtime bright and fun.
Spring nail art trends in 2022 are all about going big and bold. From graphic negative space to disco ball nails, these are some of the most fun designs out there. To get a comprehensive guide on all the coolest designs to know about, Bustle asked a team of celebrity nail experts — Chanel nail artist Betina R. Goldstein, Queenie Nguyen, Natalie Minerva, and Hang Nguyen — for their favorite nail art trends for sunny season.