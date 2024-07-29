Dua Lipa Went Full Cowboycore In These $270 Cowboy Boots

When you imagine Dua Lipa at a music festival, you’d think of her performing on stage, right? But once a year, the singer-songwriter gets to chill out as a festival attendee rather than one of the acts. But just because she’s not on stage doesn’t mean she won’t serve a look.

Lipa and her family just wrapped the fifth year of organizing their own annual Sunny Hill Festival in her parents’ homeland of Kosovo. The festival, which ran from July 25 to July 28, featured headliners like Bebe Rexha and Burna Boy. For the first night of the big occasion, Lipa rocked a Western-inspired look that was peak cowboycore style.

Dua’s Western Take On Festival Fashion

The “Dance the Night” singer wore a black collared mini dress. The long sleeve dress featured a cutout along the singer’s waist and an asymmetric hemline. Lipa’s accessories were the main focal point of her look, though. She wore a pair of her signature black cowboy boots with white stitching — the perfect choice for a cowboycore look (without overdoing it). For jewelry, she kept it simple and sleek with a Tiffany & Co necklace and silver rings to match.

To tie it all together, Lipa wore a pair of Bottega Veneta aviator style glasses with silver frames. And of course, her classic “Cherry Coke” colored hair (which she’s been rocking for almost a year now), was part of the aesthetic.

Aside from her undeniable musical talent, Lipa has also become someone to watch when it comes to her own unique style. Her latest all black look was no exception.

At the end of the four-day festival, Lipa shared that she “can't express enough the pure joy it is to witness this festival become what it has over the past 5 years. Seeing it grow and become something more than we could've ever dreamed of.”

Get Dua’s Exact Cowboy Boots

Luckily, you won’t have to dream too big in order to rock Lipa’s look. Her boots are still available to shop in plenty of sizes.