I Found Dua Lipa's Exact Platform Boots, You Can Thank Me Later

ICYMI, Dua Lipa just went to Dallas. The singer documented her recent Texan trip with an Instagram post yesterday chronicling everything from a live performance with Chris Stapleton to her many It girl outfits. And while all the looks were on point, one stood out in particular: her grungy-cool bomber and midi skirt combo with— wait for it — platform boots.

Lipa’s footwear choice, and honestly her whole outfit, was reminiscent of a certain tartan- and hardware-heavy look that rose to popularity in the ‘70s and early ‘80s when punk subculture went mainstream (see: Vivienne Westwood and Stephen Sprouse). And seeing as Lipa’s wardrobe choices usually go against the grain — in the best way — it’s unsurprising that she’s bringing back anti-establishment fashion.

Dua’s Grungy Look

The singer posed for the camera wearing a pair of black Double Stack platform boots and a plaid grey wrap skirt from the brand R13. From there, Lipa threw a vintage-esque distressed beige bomber jacket that furthered proved she’s in her underground fashion feels right now.

The singer also wore a similar pair of distressed R13 platform ankle boots in a photo of her and Chris Stapleton, which will be used as the artwork for their duet— released on May 20th on all streaming platforms. Two slightly different versions of the same shoe? Hey, when you know what works for your style, it’s not a bad move.

Dua’s Exact Platform Boots

If you love the shoes as much as Lipa, here’s some good news: I tracked down the exact same pair for you. They would look amazing with mini or midi skirts, relaxed fit denim, and even summery dresses.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has built a reputation, in addition to her singing, for her amazing fashion point of view. Who can forget her two fashion slays just last week at the Academy of Country Music Awards? The looks were definitely more dressed up than her Texan wardrobe, but she pulled them off with equal aplomb.

Whatever fashion phase Lipa is in right now— I’m loving every minute of it.