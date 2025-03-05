No one induces vacation envy quite like Dua Lipa. When she isn’t on stage, she tends to go “Houdini,” jetting off to the most idyllic destinations ’round the world. Naturally, she’s also become a pro at packing a vacay-ready wardrobe, curating the slinkiest swimsuits, designer pieces, and the most coveted bags, among others.

That said, it makes perfect sense that she put her knack for vacationing on full display in her latest campaign for YSL Beauty. In the video she starred in, Lipa clutched a bottle of Libre L’eau Nue, the label’s latest fragrance, while walking against azure waters in a chic swimsuit.

Dua’s Cutout Swimsuit

On Tuesday, March 4, she shared her newest ad promoting the summery version of the Libre line. To match the spritz’s vibe, she looked utterly beach-ready.

Lipa has gone viral for her swimsuit collection, most of the pieces leaning more whimsical. (Remember her teeny Hello Kitty crochet set?) This time, however, she went the elegant route in a strapless black monokini. Despite the neutral hue, nothing about it was drab. It featured a massive cutout from the sides of her waist that swooped all around her back. Turning swimwear into a whole outfit, she accessorized her suit with a skinny belt and threw on an inky button-down as a makeshift coverup.

YSL Beauty

For a coordinated touch, she matched her jewelry — bangles and hoop earrings — to the white bottle’s gold hardware, like only a style pro can.

YSL Beauty

The “Levitating” songstress has been an ambassador for the beauty label since 2019, when the OG YSL Libre was first launched. Though she’s expanded her role to Global Makeup Ambassador in recent years, promoting beauty products like the Make Me Blush Bold Blurring Blush, she’s been returning to the Libre franchise, starring in campaigns of its new iterations whenever possible. Naturally, she’s been inextricably linked with the scent family since.

The Summery Scent

The new Libre L’eau Nue, YSL Beauty’s first alcohol-free fragrance for skin and hair, features whiffs of a citrus floral blend reminiscent of Mediterranean summers. The notes include green mandarin, bergamot, orange blossom, and lavender. If you want to smell like Lipa, various bottle sizes are available for $36, $110, and $145 for the 10mL, 50mL, and 90mL bottles, respectively.

Smell like vacations, even if you don’t have one planned just yet.