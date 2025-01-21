Dua Lipa Wore A Plunging Vest & Bra As A Top While In Chile

You know an airport hates to see Dua Lipa coming — in fact, the pop star has even admitted it herself. As a well-established travel enthusiast, it was only matter of time before the “Illusion” singer embarked on her first trip of 2025. Her destination of choice? Chile. And judging by her saucy ‘fits, it looks like she successfully escaped the cold winter weather.

Dua’s Plunging Denim Top

Over the past few months, Dua Lipa has donned some pretty wild looks on her travels. It all started with a Hello Kitty nipple pasties dress in Austin, Texas, followed by her eye-catching “wrong shoe theory” ‘fit in Singapore, and who could forget the time she wore nothing but a T-shirt while sightseeing in Malaysia? After all that, her most recent look is actually quite tame by comparison. Still, it wouldn’t be a Dua Lipa vacation without a spicy look... or three.

On Jan. 19, the 29-year-old commemorated her recent trip to Chile with a celebratory Instagram post. In the photo carousel, Lipa wears a sleeveless denim vest top complete with a V-shaped plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage ever so slightly.

She completed the look with a black handbag adorned with a gold shoulder strap, a gold chain link watch, hoop earrings, and some seriously impressive jewels on her wrist and fingers.

“Gracias Chileeeee!! me encanta muchoo aquiiii ❣️❣️ nos vemos prontoooo,” she captioned the post.

She Wore A Bra As A Top

The revealing blouse wasn’t the only spicy look she wore on her getaway. In another photo dump from the trip, Lipa wears a bra as a top as she poses for a mirror selfie in a stunning mansion filled with Victorian-era charm.

She paired the black lingerie with black trousers, putting a whole new spin on business causal.

...Then She Forgot To Wear A Bra

Lipa also made quite the statement with a white tank top that was graphic in more ways than one. Printed on the tee was the word “mother” in big black font, followed by a much smaller “f*cker” underneath.

She appeared to style the shirt without a bra.

All the more proof as to why Dua Lipa is the queen of naked dressing.