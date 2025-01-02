Dua Lipa's Lacy Catsuit For NYE Was Sheer Perfection

2025 is officially here, which means Instagram is blowing up right now. Sending off the year with a nostalgic, FOMO-worthy photo dump has become just as customary (if not more so) than watching the ball drop on New Year’s Eve.

If you’re one of her 87 million followers, you know Dua Lipa follows this formula with every post, no matter what time of year it is. So of course she had to go all out for her New Year’s Eve carousel. The pop star commemorated the final days of 2024 with a spicy ‘fit that proves she’ll be keeping up her passion for provocative clothing in 2025.

Dua’s Lacy Catsuit

If you were to create a 2024 Wrapped for Dua Lipa’s year in naked dressing, there would be no shortage of risqué pantsless ensembles, daring exposed bras, and jaw-dropping plunging necklines to choose from. But with a new year comes a chance for reinvention, and breaking away from your usual uniform is a great way to signify the start of a new era. Perhaps that’s why Dua Lipa celebrated the last moments of 2024 in a completely uncharacteristic ‘fit, so that she could rebrand in style — literally.

On Dec. 31, the “Dance the Night” singer shared a series of photos from the “last days of 2024,” per the caption. In the photos, Lipa wears a black catsuit that’s unlike anything she’s ever worn before.

The garment, which boasts a mock neckline and a long-sleeved silhouette, consists of a see-through material with a floral lace pattern that carries all the way down to her toes.

Despite its sheer base, the outfit wasn’t as revealing as you might think. The 29-year-old styled the one-piece underneath a black mini dress.

She completed the look with a pair of stilettos that featured a black pointed toe and red heel with matching ties around the ankles for a pop of color.

As for glam, the Service95 founder opted for a minimal beat with a blush-colored pink lip and subtle eye makeup. Ever the manicure enthusiast, she also rocked a simple nude nail as she sipped on a dirty martini.

If this look is any indication, we’re about to see a whole new sartorial side of Dua Lipa in 2025.