Dua Lipa's Saucy Santa 'Fit Included A Plunging Top & Fuzzy Hot Pants

Few celebrities have had a year as eventful as Dua Lipa’s. Not only did she release her third studio album, Radical Optimism, she also brought the new music to countries like Malaysia, Japan, and Thailand on the first leg of her world tour. So it’s fair to assume the pop star was in need of a much-deserved holiday reset after a whirlwind 2024.

Everyone knows that dressing up as Santa Claus is a surefire way to harness the Christmas spirit, including the “Levitating” singer herself. But because this is Dua Lipa we’re talking about, the 29-year-old had to spice up the look the only way she knows how: with a plunging neckline and cheeky short-shorts.

Dua’s Plunging Santa Outfit

When you imagine Santa Claus, the standard red coat, red trousers, and chunky black belt are probably the first things that come to mind. Well, it seems like Dua Lipa may have a different image of the beloved gift-giver in her head, because she just gave Old Saint Nick’s classic uniform a major glow up.

On Dec. 25, Lipa paid homage to Santa with a festive photo to her Instagram story — well, sort of. Rather than sporting the archetypal red shearling coat, Lipa opted for a white long sleeve shirt with a plunging U-shaped neckline accented with three buttons down the middle. Underneath the casual top she wore an equally plungy white tank top, because one saucy neckline is never enough.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an ode to Santa Claus with the iconic tapered pointed top hat. The “Dance the Night” songstress stayed true to the OG costume with a bright red hat embellished with white fur trim and a white pom pom.

She Wore Fuzzy Hot Pants

To complete the holiday ensemble, the Service95 founder donned a pair of white fuzzy hot pants that were so short, they may have earned her a spot on the naughty list.

Considering this was a banner year for Lipa and her hot pants obsession, it’s only fitting that she pulled out the look one last time before 2024 comes to a close. Who knows, maybe Santa take to the skies in a Dua Lipa-ified version of his costume next year.