People envy Dua Lipa’s propensity for a beachside vacation, which earned her the “Vacanza Queen” tag, but when she is working, her schedule is jam-packed. Take her recent New York trip as an example. Though she was in the city during Fashion Week, instead of sitting front row to catch models saunter down runways, she had a whole other itinerary booked, consisting of parties, podcast recordings, and pop-ups. Naturally, all her outings became a makeshift fashion show.

Dua’s Exposed Bra

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, hours before her concert at Madison Square Garden, Lipa wore a look that could’ve been plucked straight out of a runway. She wore a white button-down with skinny stripes, which she left unfastened all the way down her navel. The open chest choice put all the focus on her black bra, a styling move she’s come to love.

Leaning into corpcore, albeit with a twist, she tucked the office staple into a thick gray skirt. Instead of the typical pencil silhouettes, however, this featured a built-in belt slung low on her hips and a maxi length.

She completed the look with silver accessories, including a metallic clutch, a chunky cuff, rings, and a ’90s-inspired fabric choker with a cross pendant. It was a sleek take on the gothic look.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Peep Her “Naked Shoes”

It wasn’t just her décolletage that was exposed; Her feet were, too. Lipa wore the Hollywood favorite “naked shoe,” hers crafted in a black mesh pump with a pointed-square toe hybrid.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Spicy New York Looks

A day prior, Lipa channeled the same brassiere-forward style when she attended her friend and collaborator Mark Ronson’s party, celebrating his new book Night People: How to Be a DJ in ’90s New York City. To the bash, she wore a black satin bra as a top and paired it with teeny leather hot pants and a Penny Lane-inspired jacket, with a fuzzy trim.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The night before, Lipa attended a dinner celebrating Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons Issue, for which she is an honoree, in a cleavage-baring black-and-cream halter dress with a fringe skirt that flaunted her legs. She accessorized with jewelry from Bulgari’s iconic Serpenti collection, including a wrap-around necklace with a rubellite stone, a bracelet, a ring, and hoop earrings.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Slays all around.