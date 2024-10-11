Dua Lipa Showed Off Her Cleavage In A Barely-There Plunging Top

Dua Lipa’s cleavage was on full display during her recent jaunt around the Big Apple.

The “Houdini” hitmaker shared a gallery of Instagram snaps from her New York City vacay on Oct. 10, showcasing some of her most recent ‘fits in the process. “NYC escapades,” she captioned the post — and one of her plunging new looks quickly caught the attention of her 87.5 million followers.

Dua’s Plunging Top

In her IG photo dump, the singer posed beside the Hudson River wearing a long-sleeved black top, with a neckline that plunged right down to her naval region. The top was held together with nothing but a flowing white bow tied just above Lipa’s waist — which was also on display.

Dua Lipa on Instagram. Instagram/@dualipa

She paired the plunging top with some low-waisted black pants adorned in silver flower detailing. For jewelry, the “Physical” songstress wore a silver chain necklace, hoop earrings, and an assortment of silver rings.

Lipa showed off another chic ‘fit in her IG gallery, snapped right before she attended Travis Scott’s show at Metlife Stadium with songwriter Mustafa the Poet.

Dua Lipa in New York City. Instagram/@dualipa

Her concert attire consisted of a sporty red and black windbreaker jacket, a long-back leather skirt, red pumps, and a matching bucket hat, which she wore while clutching a Zebra-print purse.

Dua’s Daring Looks

This isn’t the first time Lipa has proudly shown her cleavage with recent looks. The singer kicked off the spooky season on Sept. 30 with some BTS photos from her trip to London. In the IG carousel, she posed for a selfie in an all-black see-through top made almost entirely from beaded straps that draped across her chest.

For an extra layer underneath, Lipa wore nothing but a black satin triangle bra, leaving little to the imagination.