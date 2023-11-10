Throughout November, Dua Lipa has been leading up to the hotly anticipated release of her latest single, “Houdini,” which can best be described as a synthy dance anthem with sizzling lyrics.

While the song’s energetic disco vibes are very much in line with Lipa’s previous works thus far, the British musician is marking this new era with fresh beauty look.

Promoting the first single from her third studio album (which has yet to be publicly named), Lipa was spotted in the streets of London on Nov. 8 with her vibrant “cherry coke” hair. And although her matching Western boots and unstructured handbag were a similar shade of rich burgundy, she opted for an unexpected pop of shimmering silver chrome on her nails.

Dua’s Silver Chrome Nails

Painted atop short round nails, Lipa’s silver manicure featured some serious mirror-like shine. And while her tips were a very ’90s-inspired silver shade of nail polish, she wore chunky gold rings for a mixed metal moment that all but screamed cool girl.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

The exact nail artist behind the look has yet to be revealed, but it’s worth noting that London-based manicurist Michelle Humphrey is frequently tapped to paint the A-listers tips. She also happens to be the nail technician behind Lipa’s manicure in the “Houdini” music video.

The Chrome Craze

The “Dance The Night” singer is clearly a big fan of chromatic tips. As for some chrome manicures she’s worn in the past? She’s been spotted wearing gold chrome, purple chrome, pink chrome stars, and a checkerboard print with a metallic finish.

Lipa aside, the chrome obsession goes well beyond her, and is one of the most sought-after nail trends right now. Not only are vibrant red and edgy black chrome tips very much on-trend, but 3D nails with that metallic vibe are truly taking over as well.

Silver Nails, Meet “Cherry Coke” Hair

While chrome nails are very much Lipa’s signature look, many fans of the A-lister associate her with raven black strands. Ahead of her third studio album, however, the “Sweetest Pie” singer wiped her Instagram completely clean, dropping in a single photo of her new “cherry coke” hair.

A darker version of the copper hair trend, cherry coke hair is a bit more sultry. Experts in the industry recently told Bustle that the cherry-tinted hair color is set to trend throughout the winter months, alongside other shades like espresso brown, bright blonde, and even icy light blue for the more daring.