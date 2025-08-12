Dua Lipa Is The Queen Of Polka Dot Bikinis — The Tinier, The Better

Dua Lipa is the definition of (almost) “30, flirty, and thriving.” The singer’s 30th birthday is just around the corner, and she’s celebrating the only way she knows how — enjoying a tropical vacation, dancing the night away with fiancé Callum Turner, and turning one enviable summer ‘fit after another.

It simply wouldn’t be a Dua Lipa vacation if she wasn’t dressed almost exclusively in bikinis. On Aug. 10, the star shared an Instagram photo dump, captioned, “resting meeee bones before I carry on dancing into my 30s!!!!!!” The post served as a supercut of her sexiest swimwear as the pop star bid farewell to her 20s.

Dua’s Polka Dot Bikinis

Lipa didn’t have to declare it a polka dot summer — her choice in swimwear said it all. Over the course of her vacation, she wore not one, but two spotted swimsuits.

First, Lipa donned a white bikini set with tiny black spots. The halter top tied behind her neck, and the barely-there bikini bottoms cut high above her hips.

Apparently, the singer found the pattern so nice, she had to have it twice. In another pic, posing alongside Turner, Lipa wore the same bikini, but with the colors inverted — mostly black, but with itty bitty white polka dots.

With both suits, she wore the same pair of black, square-shaped sunnies.

Vacation Vibes

Lipa didn’t stick strictly to polka dots, however. She mixed things up in a neon pink string bikini. The bottoms tied over her hips, and the top featured a silver clasp between the cups.

Even when she wasn’t donning swimwear, Lipa still dressed for the beach. In another snap, she wore a plunging brown top, held together with a tie, and a floral-patterned sequin skirt with a woven belt. Her accessories brought a coastal flair, with a gold seashell necklace, and the consummate seaside shoe: a pair of flip flops.