These days, it’s rare for fashion’s finest to reach for the same clothes if they’re not ultra viral. (Think: Miu Miu’s handkerchief top or It accessories like the Alaïa mesh flats or Bottega Veneta’s tote bags.)

It’s even rarer for two style icons to wear the same vintage pieces. Expertly sourced by personal buyers or stylists, the odds of even hunting down multiple makes of the same design are slim to none. Some designers, however, are so coveted, they defy the odds. Take Alexander McQueen.

The late designer has been on everyone’s minds recently, especially since his life will be commemorated Off-Broadway in House of McQueen, brought to life by Bridgerton’s Luke Newton. In the wild, his legacy is also being revived via fashion girls’ wardrobe choices. And those leading the McQueen tributes are Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa, who wore the exact same piece from the British designer’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection.

Kylie’s Archival Jacket

Jenner, a patron of fashion, has long been growing her archival collection. Thus far, her acquisitions include vintage Chanel bikinis, Jean Paul Gaultier’s iconic trompe l’oeil dresses, and more. On Thursday, Aug. 7, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared her latest addition to her set.

Instagram/kyliejenner

She wore a cream cropped jacket embellished with a smattering of glistening pearlescent buttons. The archival McQueen piece featured a mock neck and a hook closure that Jenner strategically left unfastened mid-torso to flaunt her navel.

To balance out the detail-heavy topper, she paired it with a classic pair of jeans. She also threw on a nondescript black leather bag for good measure.

Instagram/kyliejenner

Dua Lipa Wore It Too

If the piece looks familiar, that’s because Dua Lipa also recently gave it a spin when she was in Tokyo last November for her Radical Optimism Tour. While off-duty, she explored the Japanese haunt rocking the same jacket, styled with a teeny, tiny skirt. Her bottoms, rendered in butter yellow, aka 2024’s color du jour, were slung so low on her hips that they evoked the pelvis-baring styles of the early aughts.

Great style minds do think alike.